Grêmio launches new edition of the shirt in allusion to Pink October; see photos | Guild

This Friday, Grêmio announced the launch of a shirt alluding to the Pink October, a worldwide movement to raise awareness and prevent breast cancer. The club’s women’s team will make the debut of the new material this Sunday, against Pelotas, in a match valid for the first phase of the Gaucho Championship.

The sale started at Virtual store of the club. As of this Saturday, the pieces will also be sold at GrêmioMania da Arena and at the unit on Rua dos Andradas, 1578. The female, Classic version will cost R$229.90 and the male, R$249.90. There will also be options for youth and children, at a cost of R$199.90 and R$189.90, respectively.

The concept used in the shirt’s design features pixelation built by the shape of diamonds, developed with the premise that each diamond represents a fan and all of them together are the strength and the support network for everyone to fight and prevent cancer of breast.

In addition, the half moon on the inside of the collar, gained an art showing all the women rooting for their team of heart and demonstrating the strength of all of them uniting in favor of the cause. Other changes in the piece in relation to the traditional uniforms is that the team logo and the monochromatic brand accompany the blue gradient.

Part of the net profit from sales made in the month will go to the Instituto da Mama in Rio Grande do Sul (Imama). The entity promotes prevention, early diagnosis and the promotion of projects such as Mamamóvel, a vehicle that performs mammograms for the rapid diagnosis of the disease, the Imama Volunteer Development Program (PDI) and O Cuidando Bem de Mim, a biopsychosocial support program for patients under treatment.

Also as part of the social actions planned for the launch of the new uniform, the club will promote a virtual auction with the uniforms used during the warm-up of the professional men’s team, before the game against Cuiabá, on October 6th, at the Arena.

The shirts will be autographed and auctioned on the Play For a Cause platform, a company responsible for promoting charity auctions of sporting and entertainment items for social projects. All proceeds from the auction will also be donated to Imama’s projects.

