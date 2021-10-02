Grêmio x Sport: Cortez is out of the related list and Léo Pereira has an injury | Guild

Grêmio ended its preparations to face Sport this Sunday, at 20:30, at the Arena, in the game of the 23rd round of the Brasileirão, and will have Douglas Costa in place of Lucas Silva. Cortez was not listed and Léo Pereira is injured.

As the ge found out, the left-back was not even listed by the coach’s option. While the striker suffered a trauma to his left ankle in training on Friday and will be evaluated weekly.

+Felipão will equal historic mark in command of Grêmio

Also out are Adriel, Fernando Henrique, Diego Churín, Luiz Fernando and Jhonata Robert. The main news was the presence of striker Éverton Cardoso in the related list.

1 of 1 Felipão ended Grêmio’s preparations to face Sport — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Felipão ended Grêmio’s preparations to face Sport — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

Thus, Felipão defined the starting lineup for the confrontation with only a change in relation to the defeat by Athletico. Lucas Silva will be replaced by Douglas Costa. Campaz should win minutes, but should only enter the second half.

Probable squad for the Grêmio: Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues and Rafinha; Thiago Santos and Villasanti; Alisson, Douglas Costa and Ferreira; Borja.

Villasanti and Borja, on the other hand, will play on Sunday and then appear for Paraguay and Colombia, respectively. They play in the World Cup qualifiers and they embezzle Grêmio against Cuiabá, Santos and Fortaleza.

Another point of attention of the technical committee is that there are 12 players hanging for the match against Sport. They are: Rafinha, Ruan, Darlan, Sarará, Jean Pyerre, Borja, Diego Souza, Douglas Costa, Ferreira, in addition to Fernando Henrique, Bobsin and Luiz Fernando not related.

Grêmio and Sport face off at 8:30 pm on Sunday, at the Arena, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. In 18th place, with 22 points, Tricolor can leave the Z-4 ​​in case of victory.

See the list of related: