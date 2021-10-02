Guess ge: check the bets of presenters and commentators for the 23rd round of Brasileirão | brazilian series a

Presenters and commentators participating in the Guess ge placed their bets for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Four games were unanimously voted. All bet on the victories of Atlético-MG, Fortaleza, Grêmio and Palmeiras.

Leader of Brasileirão, Galo faces Internacional in Mineirão. Fortaleza faces Atlético-GO. While Palmeiras and Grêmio are going to take on Juventude and Sport. Everyone plays at home. In Flamengo x Athletico, only Alex Escobar was not in the victory of the Rio team, choosing a draw.

The most balanced duel was Cuiabá x América-MG. Four were in the victory of Cuiabá, who plays at home, while three bet on a draw and one on Coelho.

After 22 rounds, the commentator Ricardinho leads the dispute, with 90 points. Remembering that two games of this round (Santos x Fluminense and Bahia x Ceará) were postponed to the next October 27th.

1 out of 10 Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge

2 out of 10 Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge

3 out of 10 Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge

4 out of 10 Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge

5 out of 10 Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge

6 out of 10 Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge

7 out of 10 Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge

8 out of 10 Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge Guess ge: 23rd round — Photo: ge

9 of 10 Guess ge: 23rd round of Brasileirão — Photo: ge Guess ge: 23rd round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge