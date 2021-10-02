Gui Araújo from ‘A Fazenda’ and his ex-girlfriend never made love

The catcher reputation of Gui Araújo, makes the news that he has not had sex with one of his many girlfriends, has been a shock to netizens. During the podcast “PodDarPrado”, some former participants of the controversial MTV’s “Vacation With Ex”, interacted during the podcast and talked about various details of their intimate lives.

Yá Burihan, Any Borges and Vitória Bellato revealed several subjects, including curiosities that the listeners had. To remind the host of the show, Gabi Prado it was also discovered by the MTV show. The first fuss commented during the interview was about the meeting between Ya and Felipe Ribeiro on the weekend.

Gabi Prado questioned the influencer if it was true that the two stayed during the opening of a nightclub in São Paulo where they were invited. Ya said that the two talked about a pending matter, as it was the first time they had met in person since they ended their engagement after her betrayal, while he was in “The Farm 12”.

She also confirmed that the two really had a flash back and stayed over the weekend, but made it clear that there is not the slightest possibility of a reconciliation of the engagement, but that the two were doing very well and that even if Lipe has not forgiven her of betrayal, the mood of the two was good and that each is following his life.

Continues after advertising

Talking about “The farm”, another participant in the reality show, but this time, in the current edition, he was remembered at the meeting of the girls. Gui Araújo, the current farmer of the week, also participated in the MTV ex-couples reality show and stayed with some of the girls who also participated, in this case, Any Borges and Vitória.

Both the two girls and Yá, Gui Araújo and Lipe Ribeiro, participated in the same edition of “On Vacation With Ex Celebs”. Vítória joined the reality show as the ex-girlfriend of Gui Araújo and Any stayed with him within the program. Gabi Prado began to report that the relationship between her and the farmer is not the best.

“I fought straight”, started. “Gui was the only person I’ve ever talked to on the internet. It’s not my place to say the reasons, but he knows very well. But it’s an air of superiority, that what he says is right”, completed the podcast presenter. Then Vitória spoke about her case: “I talked a lot with Gui. Today we have a good relationship. I root for him there at the Farm”.

“I talked a lot with Gui. Today we have a good relationship. I root for him there at the Farm”, replied Gabi Prado. Next, Vitória told some details about her relationship with Gui before the realities: “We stayed, then we fought. Then it came back to stay. It was pretty intense. Then came this holiday thing…”, he said.

Later Victoria and Any moved to a more spicy subject and the two revealed that they didn’t get to have sex with the Anitta’s ex-boyfriend: “I never had sex with Guilherme. Never”, said Victoria, who was followed by any answer: “I hooked up with Gui and I didn’t have sex with him either”, completed. Watch the full interview below: