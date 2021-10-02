Gui Araujo’s ex-girlfriend reveals that she never had sex with the influencer: “Everything happened, except this”; watch

While Gui Araujo enjoys his reign as a farmer in “A Fazenda 13”, out here, some old “contatinhos” have recalled his relationship with the influencer. This Friday (1st), Vitória Bellato, ex of the pawn, revealed details of her intimacy with him and said that she never had sex with the boy.

In an interview with the podcast “PodDarPrado”, by Gabi Prado, Vitória had to answer which members of “De Vacation with the Ex” she had a relationship with after participating in the reality show. “Naka (Flávio Nakagima), (Gabriel) Aglio, Gui Araujo”said Yá Burihan, which the blonde denied. “I never had sex with Guilherme. Never”, said Bellato.

Any Borges, who also participated in the conversation, confirmed the report. “Huh? So you didn’t have a deal”, replied Ya. The “Ilha Record” champion stated that she had also hooked up with Gui, but never made it to the finals. “I hooked up with Gui and I didn’t have sex with him either”added Any.

Continues after Advertising

All the guests agreed that it was okay not to relate like that, when the podcast presenter mentioned that she also knew people who didn’t have sex with Araujo. “I have several friends who have already hooked up with him and haven’t had sex with him… It’s because he chooses to have sex or not”, explained Gabi. Then, Vitória clarified that this did not prevent her other intimacies with the boy: “But everything happened, except this”.

During another moment of the conversation, Vitória said that she stayed for about three weeks with Gui. “We stayed, then we fought. Then it came back to stay. It was pretty intense. Then came this ‘On Vacation’ thing…”, she said, who joined the MTV reality show as Araujo’s ex. “Did you really like him? You never dated, right, friend? With him did you think?”, wanted to know Gabi.

Continues after Advertising

But Bellato recalled that he would have talked to other girls while also getting involved with her. “I already heard a lot of his stories, so I put it in my head… Stories of doing with others what he did with me”, argued the blonde. “I think Faustão had to pay him because with how much of a dancer he betrayed Gabi Brandt”, joked Prado.

Watch the video below: