Gustavo Henrique celebrates contribution in Libertadores and praises Renato in Flamengo | Flamengo

David Luiz arrived to be Flamengo’s defender, but pains in the left thigh made the player to be substituted in the first half of the Libertadores semifinal return game, against Barcelona. The chosen one to take the field was Gustavo Henrique, and the shirt 2 did not compromise in the victory by 2-0.

Gustavo Henrique had his dose of importance in the Libertadores finalist campaign. He has played in eight of the team’s 12 matches so far – in six of them, he was a starter. The goal that confirmed the classification in the group stage, with one round in advance, was by the defender, in a 2-2 draw with LDU, at Maracanã.

Gustavo Henrique’s numbers against Barcelona complete passes 26/29 (89%) Disarms two committed faults 1 Finalizations 1

The defender’s moment comes after a turbulent start at the club. Gustavo went through a period of adaptation, had to live with questions, but managed to gain his space in the cast throughout the current season. For him, the arrival of Renato Gaúcho was also important.

– I’m very happy with the moment. Participating in so many games of a beautiful campaign at Libertadores makes me proud, as it shows that I worked correctly from the beginning, with discipline, seriousness and respect for my colleagues and this shirt. Professor Renato has also been important to me since he arrived. It is to continue with your feet on the ground and continue working in the same way – said the defender.

Gustavo Henrique should be kept among the starters for this Sunday’s game, against Athletico-PR, at Maracanã. Due to a problem in the adductor, David Luiz is out of the match for the Campeonato Brasileiro.