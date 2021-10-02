Gynecologist suspected of sex crimes to be held in special cell, judge orders | Goiás

The court decided, this Friday afternoon (1st), that the gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais, suspected of sexual crimes against patients, should be held in a special and isolated cell. In all, 44 women have already sought out the police station and filed a complaint against him, in Anápolis, 55 km from Goiânia.

The suspect went through a custody hearing this afternoon, but, as the case is under court secrecy, the Goiás Court of Justice could not pass the result. The delegate Isabella Joy informed that the arrest was not revoked by the magistrate and that he remains in pre-trial detention.

However, his lawyer, Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves Martins, told the g1 Judge Adriano Linhares Camargo asked for more time to analyze the case. The defense also says he did not commit any crime.

An all-female police task force was created to hear all victims. The corporation has received more than 50 calls from women in various cities and even other states.

The doctor was arrested on Wednesday (29), in his office, after the complaint of three patients. After the arrest, several women contacted the police station to denounce him. According to the corporation, there are reports from Pirenópolis, Goiânia, Abadiânia and even from Pará.

“So far we have an idea of ​​52 or 54, but I think we can reach 100 victims,” ​​said delegate Isabella Joy.

The delegate also stated that there are reports of abused women, even when they are teenagers. Crimes happened during consultations and by messaging apps. There are records of women the doctor tried to grab and kiss.

“We have several reports of victims he tried to grab, kiss, had his genitals touched, victims he abused during childbirth, who suffered postpartum depression because of it,” Isabella described.

Woman reports abuse of gynecologist arrested suspected of sex crimes

The doctor is investigated for sexual harassment, rape through fraud and rape of a vulnerable person.

According to the police, the doctor has already been convicted of a sex crime in the Federal District, in 2019. But, as he was a first offender, he was not arrested. Also according to the corporation, the doctor was also denounced in Paraná, but the case was filed in 2018.

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Goiás (Cremego) informed, through a note, that “it will investigate the case and the conduct of the physician in professional practice”.

In one of the complaints against the doctor, a woman said he sent her sexual messages after she questioned him about a contraceptive method, according to the Civil Police.

In the conversation, the patient asks for information about the use of the vaginal ring, a contraceptive method. At one point, she asks if he doesn’t interfere with sexual intercourse and if the partner wouldn’t feel it. He then answers:

“Well, my girlfriend already used it and I didn’t notice any difference. I can test kkk. Joke”.

The patient then ends the conversation, which took place in July 2020. According to the Civil Police, the insinuation was made after a consultation, when there was a sexual violation through fraud.

2 of 3 Gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais — Photo: Publicity/Civil Police Gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais — Photo: Publicity/Civil Police

Among the accusations is that of 20-year-old Kethlen Carneiro, who sought out the corporation to report that she was abused by him when she was 12 years old.

“He came to tell me that I could start masturbating. Showed me porn comics and videos. Sending me the links and which ones I could watch. Then he got up, took my hand and put it on him, in his private part,” he said.

Woman says she was abused by a doctor arrested suspected of sex crimes in Anapolis

Another patient reports that she was abused by the gynecologist during her appointment. She decided to talk about the case after the doctor’s arrest.

“He had inappropriate conversations, showed me lewd websites, sex toys and touched me not the way a gynecologist should. When he placed my hand on his private part, you know?”, said the patient, who declined to be identified.

Another woman also had the courage to talk about the crime only with the arrest of the suspect. She said that during an appointment last year, the doctor praised her eyes as well as her sex organ. Then she asked about her sexual relationship with her husband.

“I was frozen, and he was doing manipulations, all this with two fingers inserted in my vagina. I couldn’t even breathe at the moment. It’s a situation that we never expect will happen”, he said.

3 of 3 Gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais, 41, arrested suspected of rape by fraud against patients Goiás — Photo: Divulgação/Civil Police Gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais, 41, arrested suspected of sexual violation through fraud against patients Goiás — Photo: Divulgação/Civil Police

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.