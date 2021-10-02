Half in Spain, news in the Libertadores final, sale of Borja and stay of Felipe Melo: the last of Palmeiras

The happy week of Palmeiras is ending. After passing to the grand final of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021 by eliminating Atlético-MG in Minas Gerais, Verdão presented itself again and began preparing to face Juventude, this Sunday, at Allianz Parque.

Check out Alviverde’s main news this Friday:

Spanish club asked for information about the middle of Palmeiras. The goal is to reduce the midfield age range.

Palmeiras and Flamengo will play the continental tournament decision with the support of their fans. The Centenário stadium will be divided 50/50.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul knows that it needs to speed up its pace if it wants to hire the Colombian permanently. You will have to disburse R$ 14 million by December 31st. Otherwise you may have to pay more in the future.

New board signals negotiating another year of contract with the steering wheel. In a recent interview, the athlete revealed that he would like two more years and end his career. He is 38 years old.

