Happy ending? Lawsuit between Scarlett Johansson and Disney comes to an end

One of Hollywood’s most notable (and risky) lawsuits — Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over distribution of Black Widow — had a full stop.

The lawsuit, which began in late July, alleged that the streaming platform where the production debuted (the Premiere Access Disney+, which requires user charges) violated the contract of Johansson, who was informed that the film would have an exclusive release in theaters. This supposedly caused the actress to lose tens of millions of dollars.

The brawl made headlines around the world. Until Disney decided to resolve the contract dispute in a private meeting. And, apparently, everyone is happy — at least that’s what it looks like from the statements given to the press.

According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson said he was “happy to have resolved the differences with Disney. I’m very proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and really appreciate my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.”

In case you’re wondering “Wait, she’s working with Disney again, why?” (especially after the company said it treated with “insensitive indifference” the circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic that led to the delay and eventual streaming release of the Black Widow, and revealed that she declared a salary less than the $20 million she received for Black Widow). THR also has a quote from Disney Studios President Alan Bergman: “I am delighted that we have reached a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding the Black Widow. We appreciate your contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of future projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

We had almost forgotten that the actress will produce and star in a feature based on the Tower of Terror, a popular Disney Park attraction. The toy performs a free fall in an elevator, and the ride is narrated by a voice similar to that of Rod Serling, presenter of the old one. The Twilight Zone (Beyond imagination).

Certainly, that project didn’t stop Disney from spending a lot of money on the task of keeping a movie star happy. As the THR notes, “the terms of the deal weren’t made public” — but they’re likely to involve lots of zeros. However, perhaps the company has sought to smooth things over with Johansson, the only star (so far) to sue for a breach of contract due to the changing landscape caused by the pandemic, while figuring out how best to approach film releases — including the guarantee of fair payments for all involved.