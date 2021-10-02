Hawaii: Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupts – News

The Hawaiian volcano Kilauea, one of the most active in the world, erupted last Thursday (30). According to projections by the authorities, the lava is limited to the central crater and does not threaten the inhabited regions.

“The lava fountains reached the height of a five-story building,” reported the United States Geophysical Institute (USGS) on Twitter, along with a video.

The first cracks appeared in Halema’uma’u crater yesterday afternoon. They quickly gave rise to “lava springs”, which sometimes exceed 1,100°C in temperature, according to the USGS.

Kilauea’s frequent eruptions since the 1950s have made it an attractive destination for tourists. Officials at Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park, where he is located, have begun mobilizing officials to organize the expected arrival of visitors.

Kilauea volcano is one of five located on the island of Hawaii, the largest in the archipelago, located in the Pacific. In 2018, an eruption destroyed hundreds of homes. About 20 people taking a boat trip to observe the magma reaching the sea were injured by the lava, one of them seriously.