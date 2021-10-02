HB20 takes off in the lead and Onix shows a reaction; see the best selling cars – 10/01/2021

Stellantis, formerly of the FCA, was overtaken in September. The company formed by Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën and Ram, among others, indicated that it would take the first two places in the vehicle sales ranking, with the traditional first place Strada at the top of the list and Compass in second place. But Hyundai surprised the group in recent days and managed to defeat it to take the lead in this ranking.

The Hyundai HB20 was the best-selling model in Brazil in September. The compact hatch totaled 7,147 license plates. Second place went to a Fiat pickup, but not the Strada. In September, this position was conquered by Toro, with 6,8562 copies sold.

The Jeep Compass took third position and Fiat Strada only appeared in fourth place. Volkswagen T-Cross closed the list of the five best-selling vehicles. Therefore, it also took first place in the ranking of compact SUV license plates, surpassing the Jeep Renegade.

Chevrolet’s reaction

Chevrolet, after months of stoppage in Onix production, resumed manufacturing the car at the Gravataí (SP) plant and is already beginning to reap the rewards. The Onix, over the course of the month, even appeared among the ten best sellers, but was surpassed by several models in the last seven days of September.

Even without cars in the “top 10” ranking of license plates, the automaker made a beautiful presence. Onix took 11th place, with 4,311 licensed copies. Then there are three other Chevrolet models – in 12th, 13th and 14th places.

These positions were occupied respectively by the S10 pickup (4,234 license plates), by the SUV Tracker (3,936) and by the Onix Plus sedan (3,747).

compact and medium SUVs

One of the segments with the most important launches in the year 2021, so far, is the medium sport utility vehicle. The Toyota Corolla Cross and the Volkswagen Taos arrived in the first half, as well as the renewed Peugeot 3008.

Compass maintains a clear lead, with Corolla Cross in second place (3,050 licenses). Toyota, however, lost share this month. In the general ranking, it has already appeared among the ten best sellers. Last month, it was only placed 18th.

By just a few units, the Taos managed to outperform the Tiggo 8 to appear in third place among the mid-range SUVs. The Volkswagen totaled 1,092 license plates, compared to 1,063 for the Caoa Chery.

Among the compacts, the highlight was the T-Cross, but the Hyundai Creta deserves an honorable mention. The renewed version of the South Korean brand’s SUV went on sale in mid-September and has since climbed the rankings. It closed the month with the vice-leadership and 4,550 units sold, only behind VW.

Among compact SUVs, the Renegade was in third place. The Chevrolet Tracker took fourth position and the Honda HR-V, fifth.

Top ten selling vehicles in September

1st Hyundai HB20 – 7,147 units

2nd Fiat Toro – 6,852

3rd Jeep Compass – 6,823

4th Fiat Strada – 5,772

5th Volkswagen T-Cross – 5,733

6th Fiat Argo – 4,911

7th Fiat Mobi – 4,574

8th Hyundai Crete – 4,550

9th Jeep Renegade – 4,503

10th Toyota Hilux – 4,396