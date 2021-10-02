HBO Max Launches in October 2021

THE HBO Max released this Friday (1) the main films, series and animations that arrive on the platform in October 2021. Among the highlights is the long-awaited classic Unlimited Justice League and the movies Cry Male: The Way of Redemption and Malignant.
The service gathers content from broadcasters HBO, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and CW, from the animation channels cartoon Network, Rooster Teeth, adult swim and crunchyroll, and also the whole line-up gives Warner Bros., including new Line, Looney Tunes, CNN and A.D.
Check out the releases by category below:
Films
- Cry Macho – The Path of Redemption
- Malignant
- Godfather (trilogy)
- sin city
- UNCLE Man
- Isabelle
- into the dark
- Addams family (complete collection)
- Deadly Games (complete collection)
- Unlisted horror movies
Series (new seasons)
- succession – 3rd season
- insecure – 5th season
- batwoman – 3rd season
- Curb Your Enthusiasm – 11th season
- love life – 2nd season
- Selena + Chief – 3rd season
Series
- 2 Broke Girls
- murderer without a past
- Black Sails
- Everybody hates Chris
- The Honorable Woman
- The New Adventures of Old Christine
- Young Sheldon
- young Justice
- The New Adventures of Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman
Animations
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis
- Batman: The Long Halloween (part 1)
- Wonder Woman: Bloodline
- Unlimited Justice League
- Adventure Time: Outlying Lands 4
- Green Lantern: The Animated Series
- Over The Garden Wall
- The Venture Bros.
- The Terrible Adventures of Billy and Mandy
