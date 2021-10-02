HBO Max Launches in October 2021

THE HBO Max released this Friday (1) the main films, series and animations that arrive on the platform in October 2021. Among the highlights is the long-awaited classic Unlimited Justice League and the movies Cry Male: The Way of Redemption and Malignant.

The service gathers content from broadcasters HBO, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and CW, from the animation channels cartoon Network, Rooster Teeth, adult swim and crunchyroll, and also the whole line-up gives Warner Bros., including new Line, Looney Tunes, CNN and A.D.

Check out the releases by category below:

Films

Cry Macho – The Path of Redemption

Malignant

Godfather (trilogy)

sin city

UNCLE Man

Isabelle

into the dark

Addams family (complete collection)

Deadly Games (complete collection)

Unlisted horror movies

Series (new seasons)

succession – 3rd season

– 3rd season insecure – 5th season

– 5th season batwoman – 3rd season

– 3rd season Curb Your Enthusiasm – 11th season

love life – 2nd season

Selena + Chief – 3rd season

Series

2 Broke Girls

murderer without a past

Black Sails

Everybody hates Chris

The Honorable Woman

The New Adventures of Old Christine

Young Sheldon

young Justice

The New Adventures of Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman

Animations

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Batman: The Long Halloween (part 1)

Wonder Woman: Bloodline

Unlimited Justice League

Adventure Time: Outlying Lands 4

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Over The Garden Wall

The Venture Bros.

The Terrible Adventures of Billy and Mandy

