Health and legal services are provided free of charge by the Medical Union this Saturday (2) – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/02/2021 09:36.

The action will have services such as pressure measurement, capillary blood glucose, medical care and continues until 12:00.

Rachel Pinto

The Medical Union performs this Saturday (2), at Praça da Kalilândia in Feira de Santana, several health and legal services. The action is part of the 1st Internal Week for the Prevention of Accidents at Work (Sipat), today it is open to the entire community and happens free of charge.

Ana Cristina Santos Pedreira administrative manager of União Médica informed Acorda Cidade that the objective of the event is to offer services to the community that has been facing difficulties in this covid-19 pandemic. She stressed that until noon, consultations with an orthopedist, general practitioner, nutritional guidance, guidance with a physical educator, capillary blood glucose tests, blood pressure measurement and also physical therapy and psychology consultations, among others, are available. According to her, in addition to today’s action, there was also a solidarity contest with the employees of the Medical Union that collected food and encouraged the donation of blood.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade |Ana Cristina Santos administrative manager of the Medical Union

“We got a lot of blood donations and 400 tons of food and our main objective is to do good. Several partners contributed, such as the Orthopedic Hospital, Incardio Especialidades, Incardio Hospital, Bambino, Hospital Otorrinos, Sesi, Unifan, Unef, Colégio Nobre, Hief and various service providers in the city”, he said.

Balbina Souza, a resident of Conjunto Feira IX, arrived early at Praça da Kalilândia in search of medical advice, about a discomfort she feels in her ear. According to her, lately she feels as if she’s been listening very little and her ear is covering her up.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade | Balbina Souza sought medical attention

“I really enjoyed the service and was advised to look for an ENT doctor. The doctor told me that I should avoid using a cotton swab to clean my ear. Whenever there are actions like this, I participate”, he commented.

Attorney Paulo Rodrigues, coordinator of the law course at Unifan explained about the legal guidance services provided in this social action by the Medical Union. For him, many people still have great difficulty accessing services related to the law and it is important that social actions are widely publicized.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade | Lawyer Paulo Rodrigues

“Access to the population is still expensive and that is where the role of our universities and colleges comes into play. Unifan has been performing social work with the community. We are completing ten years of the number of legal practices and in these ten years almost 8 thousand people were served by the nucleus. We need to advertise better and more widely so that people who do not have the resource can go to our counter and will have a service team. Not only from jurists, but also from pedagogical and psychological assistance”, he added.

Paulo Rodrigues stressed that participating in social projects brings a lot of joy and satisfaction.

The general practitioner Bruno Souza called the population to participate in the action of the Medical Union and stressed that it is important to provide health guidelines and work on prevention so that the population is healthier, especially at this time of pandemic.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade | General practitioner Bruno Souza

“This service is open to everyone. To reduce risks and have more results and a healthier population. It is a continuing education”, he pointed out.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade | Orthopedist Robson Souza

This Saturday (2), the action will be open to the entire community and will have doctors available for free care.

The following services will be offered:

– Pediatrician

– General practitioner

– Nursing (Pressure measurement and blood glucose test)

– Orthopedic doctor

– Biomedicine (blood typing)

– PE. (stretching, recreational activities)

– Law (advice on proceedings, family, civil, criminal)

– Physiotherapy (Postural education, guidance for the health of the elderly)

– Psychology (Reception and guidance of case referrals)

– Nutrition (Orientation and food education)

– Action of the World Heart Health Day (Incardio Hospital)