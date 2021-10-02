Health plan loses in TJ and will have to cover sex change

The Court of Justice denied Unimed Norte’s appeal against a decision that determined the performance of a sex and facial reassignment surgery for a 21-year-old trans woman.

The decision was upheld by the Second Chamber of Private Law and published this Thursday (30).

Law student, human rights defender and LGBTQIA+ activist Rafaela Crispim got the right to the health plan to cover the surgery by decision of Judge Vandymara Paiva Zanolo, from the 4th Civil Court of Cuiabá, in May this year.

In addition to the gender change, the university student will also undergo reparatory rhinoplasty and cranial reconstruction surgery.

In the appeal, Unimed Norte claimed that Rafaela Crispim joined the health plan in February 2021, with state coverage, in the co-participation modality.

He stressed that the contract contains a grace period of 180 days for clinical and surgical admissions, which ended in August, before the decision was made.

Corroborating this, it should be noted that the grace period cannot serve as an obstacle to the effective provision of the service

He also highlighted that when filling out the health declaration, the student did not report having a preexisting disease, defrauding essential information to adjust the health plan.

The rapporteur of the appeal, Judge Clarice Claudino da Silva, understood in her vote the urgency in carrying out the requested surgical procedures, given the risk to the student’s life, given the seriousness of her psychiatric condition.

Rafaela Crispim was diagnosed with “permanent psychological deviation of sexual identity (CID F64), with rejection of the phenotype and tendency to self-mutilation and self-extermination”.

She has psychiatric, endocrinological, gynecological and psychological indication to perform the three surgeries.

“In fact, once the indispensability of the surgeries claimed by the Appellee has been satisfactorily proven, the Appellant’s argument of lack of contract must be rejected, as it violates the principles of human dignity and consumer protection,” said the judge.

Clarice Claudino emphasized that it is not about declaring the contractual clause that stipulated the grace period null, since it is perfectly valid, but applying the exception provided for by law, in cases of proven urgency.

“Corroborating in this regard, it should be noted that the grace period cannot serve as an obstacle to the effective provision of the service, i.e., such period should not be taken into account in an emergency or emergency, to the detriment of the patient’s health protection ”, voted.

The rapporteur’s vote was followed by unanimity.

