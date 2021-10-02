Homophobia: NASA Won’t Change Telescope’s Controversial Name

Even after an appeal from public opinion, from several astronomers and even from officials, so that the name of the telescope that promises to revolutionize astronomy is changed, NASA decided to keep the tribute to its former administrator James Webb. Accusations of having committed the crime of homophobia are weighing on him.

According to The Byte, the name of the orbital observatory, which will allow scientists to see farther into space in unprecedented detail, has sparked a stir.

James Edwin Webb, accused of practicing homophobia, was a NASA administrator between 1961 and 1968 and is honored in the name of Space Telescope. Image: NASA – archive

All due to the prejudiced history of the honoree. James Webb reportedly allowed US space agency security to interrogate past employees for being homosexual.

Still, NASA decided to back the decision, to the dissatisfaction of critics. “We have not found evidence at this time to justify changing the name of the James Webb Space Telescope,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson told US radio NPR.

Nelson told NPR that NASA conducted an investigation into Webb’s background, but didn’t release many details about it.

The fact is that, despite a petition signed by more than 1,200 critics, the agency did not back down.

“At best, Webb’s background is complicated,” said University of New Hampshire cosmologist and petition organizer Chanda Prescod-Weinstein. “And at worst, we’re basically sending this amazing instrument to heaven with the name of a homophobe, in my opinion.”

The telescope has been in development for years and a lot of work has gone into developing a project that, despite being 14 years behind schedule, is finally scheduled for release in December. All of this could have been considered so that NASA did not want to change the name.

In any case, it sounds strange, given that the agency has been receptive in recent years to requests to change some of its names for various space objects.

For example, an asteroid was renamed “Arrokoth” in 2019 after it was revealed that its original name, “Ultima Thule”, had Nazi connotations. The following year, the space agency also promised to stop using racist names for various objects in space — but apparently that commitment doesn’t extend to the crime of homophobia.

