Honda calls for recall of CB 500F and CB 500X

Honda announced this Thursday, September 30, recall of the CB 500F and CB 500X motorcycles of 2020 model year.

According to Honda, the reason for the summoning of the CB 500 is the possible malfunction of the ABS, which explains as follows: “Some units may fail in the functioning of the ABS module, resulting in a loss of braking efficiency and increasing the distance to motorcycle total stop”.

ABS is essential on low-grip pavements. (Photo: Disclosure)

See if your CB 500 is among those that should be inspected for, if necessary, replacement of the ABS module.

Check if your motorcycle chassis is included

Honda CB 500F with chassis numbers from LR000025 to LR001704

Honda CB 500X with chassis numbers from LR000025 to LR001343

Any failure in the brake system can be disastrous, so if you have one of these Honda CB 500s, be sure to schedule the service.

Scheduling can be made through the website www.honda.com.br/recall or through the Call Center on 0800-055-2221 (Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm – Brasília time).

To check the addresses of Honda dealerships, access www.honda.com.br/concessionarias.