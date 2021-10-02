Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for October 2, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The horoscope of the day brings tips on how to face life



ARIES

Sun, Mercury and Mars follow in Libra, bringing lessons in diplomacy, respect and cordiality in their relationships. It’s important to learn to compromise if necessary, add to strength. In the morning, be careful not to exaggerate criticism and intolerance. Thankfully the Moon follows Leo and in the late afternoon it combines with Mercury to bring more understanding. You can interact with events with confidence, maturity and creativity. You can also schedule sports activities and leisure activities.



BULL



Take the opportunity to invest in your appearance and partnerships, in strengthening affectionate relationships. The Moon is still in the waning phase and the Sun is still in Libra, favoring good taste, asking for refinement for good deals and opportunities. The Moon transits in Leão this Saturday: it’s good to reserve time for personal care. In the afternoon onwards, the day promises to flow with more joy and emotional balance. A good time to cultivate contentment, gratitude, that feeling that you are unique, special and deserve to be happy.



TWINS



Everything that is not satisfactory can and must be corrected, pending issues can be completed. In the afternoon, the Moon combines with Mercury, favoring good contacts. With the waning moon, you have a good time to cut harmful habits and unnecessary expenses. It’s also important to cultivate more harmony in relationships. Remember, this is not the time for big expenses and new projects, prefer savings and completions. The period is closing, the new moon will arrive on Friday.

CANCER



Period of conclusions and analysis, at the peak of the waning Moon. Avoid starting projects now, buy time for further studies and research. Also take the opportunity to take care of your health, reserve time for leisure and fun. You can plan and balance, reorder money in and out. Beware of bad mood in the morning, the mood improves in the afternoon onwards. A good time to give your home or workplace a nice treat, put everything in its proper place.

LION



Today you have a good day to relax, spread praise, toast and celebrate life: the waning Moon continues in your sign, combines forces with Jupiter and Mercury in the afternoon, favoring positive thinking, clarity and confidence. You can make better choices, better evaluate who you’re involved with. Take the opportunity to seek the company of dear people and pleasant places. But it’s not a good time to invest in new projects or big purchases. Prefer to finalize subjects, wait until the new moon for new beginnings.



VIRGIN



Take advantage of the waning moon to program relaxing therapies, taking care of your health and emotional balance. Mercury goes retrograde: it is important to cultivate balance, harmony, tolerance, flexibility and thoughtfulness. What have you been doing to transform, change, grow and improve? With the waning moon, the period is ideal for therapies, restorations and revitalization. To investigate matters in more depth to obtain diagnoses. Keep looking for answers, you can get important information.



LB



You come first! The Sun remains in its sign, while the Moon continues to waning, favoring economy and general completions. Invest in personal care, more receptively. This is no time for demands, conflicts and disputes, which can get out of hand and bring losses. You can take initiatives to complete matters, but without anxiety, haste, or haste. Also a good time to delve deeper into yourself and better understand your emotional patterns.



SCORPION



It is important now to let go of what is old and restore energy. You can give way to forces that regenerate what is decayed, that recycle and transmute. Count on more courage to delve into the depths of the soul and extract the transforming forces from there. Instead of fueling disputes, choose to protect yourself. Introspective moments are welcome for you to reflect, develop plans and strategies. It’s time to make room for the news that will arrive very soon.



SAGITTARIUS



Take advantage of the fact that the Moon continues to waning in Leo to review what you have achieved and what you want to achieve. You can pamper yourself with some pleasure, take time to be alone, meditate, plan for the future. The step of introspection and withdrawal continues. The moment can be used for repairs, adjustments, improvements and reorganizations, to resolve what is pending and forward solutions. It’s easier to hear the voice of intuition if you allow yourself to relax.



CAPRICORN



It’s time to review issues in the name of improvement. The waning moon invites you to improve your service, organize your routine. Retrograde Mercury favors corrections, reassessments, conclusions and analysis. The way it relates also requires special attention. Realize if you are too serious, rigid selfish or skeptical, kindness and collaboration bring the most progress. Take the opportunity to complete matters and throw away what is no longer useful. New subjects will be on the agenda from the 6th, with the New Moon.



AQUARIUM



You grow if you are well connected, capricious, diplomatic and know how to commit yourself to truth and honesty. Save time to clarify doubts, better leave big investments for later. Continue to cultivate flexibility, beware of intolerance and insubordination. Mercury remains retrograde, it’s worth letting everything flow, surfing with life and events, scheduling activities that promote relaxation. Try to intersperse activities and also reserve moments for recollection, as the Moon continues to waning.



FISHES



It’s time to slow down, reflect, analyze the path followed so that you can make new plans. The Moon keeps waning in Leo, focus on more creative activities and recover your energy with alternative therapies. Better to get away from places and people that don’t bring positive things. You also deserve time to yourself so you can ask important questions, research, get good diagnoses, and promote cures. That way you can finish matters and prepare the moves for the next cycle.