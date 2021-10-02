Hospital Unimed Volta Redonda turns 11

ROUND TURN

The Hospital Unimed Volta Redonda completes 11 years of activities this Monday, the 4th, and celebrates its consolidation as a reference in humanized care, qualified staff and cutting-edge technology in the state of Rio de Janeiro. With the pandemic, the hospital unit reinforced protocols and created exclusive care flows for flu cases and other symptoms: such as the Special Support Unit, separating the movement from the Emergency Room, and online guidance – direct digital consultation with the doctor. .

Despite the challenges, this year the Hospital was recognized in the ranking of the 100 best hospitals in Brazil, which demonstrates that the changes were assertive. The ranking is the result of a survey by the American magazine Newsweek in partnership with the global data research company Statista Inc. The unit was the only one outside the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro on the list. “Our presence in the ranking reinforces the feeling that we are on the right path, by focusing our strengths and investments on quality of service, cutting-edge technology and process safety, in addition to the development of people”, highlights Dr. Vitório Moscon Puntel, vice-presidential president of Unimed Volta Redonda.

More than services to patients, the Hospital offers a differentiated care experience. With social distance and to provide more proximity and comfort and thus improve the patient experience, the unit invested in humanization actions. Digital visits to patients were created, in which the Hospital team produced personalized videos made with the families of patients with Covid-19, as a way to dribble the distance and warm their hearts. And to make the environment more welcoming amidst so many mandatory protective vestments in the Covid sector, the medical and nursing staff recorded “clean face” videos introducing themselves to the patient.

Reference in care

By the end of the year, the Hospital and the Centro Cuidar Oncologia will inaugurate the PET-CT Digital and, at the beginning of 2022, will start the Radiotherapy service, with state-of-the-art equipment. Over the course of the year, more than R$ 60 million will have been invested in new equipment and expansion of hospital services. PET-CT is one of the most modern equipment for the diagnosis of cancer, while Radiotherapy, for example, is an important alternative for curative treatment of these patients. The Centro Cuidar Oncologia already offers multidisciplinary care, with specialties in Hematology, Oncological Surgery, Bone Marrow Transplant, Thoracic Surgery, among others.

Dr. Vitório Moscon Puntel explains that the investments make it possible to offer comprehensive care, allowing the patient to have all the care, from diagnosis to treatment or surgery, in a single place. “We know that this facility brings agility and saves time, which is essential in the treatment of cancer”, he explains.

The expansion of the oncology service is just one of several investments that were not postponed, even with the pandemic. In July, the hospital opened an exclusive operating room for ophthalmic procedures. The result of an investment of R$ 2 million, the center is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, which make it possible to perform highly complex surgeries, such as cataract, retina and strabismus surgery. “All the investment made is committed to increasing the population’s access to medical services, without losing focus on quality, humanized care and without patients having to travel to large centers. In addition to providing doctors with a work environment with technology and safety”, says the vice president.