How graphene went from a nanotechnology revolution to an object of fake news – 10/01/2021

Graphene promises to revolutionize electronics, the aerospace industry, energy and medicine. Despite this, or precisely because of this, thousands of viral messages accuse this versatile nanomaterial of being a dangerous component of vaccines against the coronavirus and an instrument for “controlling” people.

Discovered in 2004 by Andre Geim and Kostantin Novoselov, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010, graphene is the thinnest and most resistant material in the world, “and one of the most promising for future technologies”, says Argentine researcher Marcelo Mariscal, PhD in Chemistry and specialized in nanotechnology.

Graphene has high electrical and thermal conductivity and its applications could serve from highly sensitive sensors to flexible electronic devices. Its use is ideal in energy storage, vehicle manufacturing, as well as in building construction and even in the cosmetic sector.

But on social media, expectations are different. Graphene became a target of suspicion in April 2021, when Canada ordered the removal from the market of masks that contained it due to possible health risks, which were later discarded.

A month later, with the advance of vaccination against covid-19, dozens of Internet users reported on networks that the vaccines had “magnetized” them, putting magnets, cutlery and even cell phones at the injection site as a test.

The videos have crossed borders and languages ​​to “demonstrate” that vaccines contain “secret” and harmful ingredients, including graphene, despite much scientific evidence to deny it.

The Spaniard Ricardo Delgado Marín, founder of the La Quinta Columna portal, which disseminates false information about covid-19, popularized the theory that vaccines contain this nanomaterial, attributing to it the ability to “control the will”, also with magnetic properties that you don’t have.

In his videos, shared by tens of thousands of users, Delgado also accused graphene of being “SARS-CoV-2 itself” and predicted “a brain tsunami” for the month of July “due to the global ignition” of 5G technology.

Members of the “Doctors for Truth” group in Argentina quickly rebutted Delgado’s theories, who added graphene oxide – a derivative of it – to the conspiracy, and soon Portuguese, English, French, Polish, Czech, Croatian versions circulated.

In July, German Andreas Kalcker, who introduces himself as a “biophysical researcher” and has already had problems with the courts of Spain and Argentina for promoting chlorine dioxide – a substance without curative properties and potentially toxic – guaranteed that graphene oxide supposedly inoculated with vaccines “alters people’s electromagnetic field”, causing death.

None of the WHO-approved covid-19 vaccines – whose composition is public – has graphene or graphene oxide among its ingredients.

Promises that trigger rumors

Graphene, formed by a single layer of carbon atoms, is not soluble. As Diego Peña, from the Singular Research Center in Biological Chemistry and Molecular Materials, explains to AFP, “a graphene device could not be injected into a solution.”

Graphene oxide, in turn, is hardly being tested for biomedical purposes, even for vaccines in the form of adjuvants. However, “they are model studies in phases of basic science, which are still far from being applied”, explains Mariscal.

Neither it nor graphene have natural magnetic properties, assured AFP Mariscal, Peña and María Celeste Dalfovo, an Argentine researcher and PhD in Chemistry. “It’s only magnetic under very specific laboratory conditions […] Under environmental conditions it loses its magnetic properties”, explains Peña.

“It’s impossible for graphene to magnetize anything,” emphasizes Mariscal, dismissing the supposed phenomena seen in viral videos.

“I believe that all the expectations of the press and the market for a material that promises to revolutionize the sector – as did steel or polymer materials at the time – make it a target for attacks”, he observes.

Ester Vázquez Fernández-Pacheco, director of the Regional Institute for Applied Scientific Research (IRICA) in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, agrees: “Poor research has a problem: people really want to see results quickly.”

However, “any technological development takes many years (…) and this idea, unfortunately, does not spread efficiently”, he highlights.

“Perhaps this is where ‘rumorology’ has its fertile ground: the material is known, everyone knows it is real, but not everyone has the ability to understand how to work with it”, so “it is very easy to make things believe which, from a scientific point of view, have no foundation,” he says.