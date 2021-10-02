How is the R$30,000 Chinese electric car that was made with GM

BRL 31.3 thousand. This is the price of the best-selling electric car in China today – converted from 37,600 in local currency. it is about the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV, a hatch created by the joint venture between SAIC, Wuling and General Motors, and launched in 2020. It is so accessible, it is already a success in the Chinese market. This year alone, the little one got over 220 thousand copies. But would it work in Brazil?

For now, the decision to export the Mini EV to other markets is still on paper. But the fact is that the compact even left the famous Tesla back. O Model 3 is second in the ranking of electrical sales in China.

Details

The Mini EV uses only an electric battery (lithium-iron phosphate) of 9.3 kWh or 13.9 kWh, in the high-end version. The most basic has a range of up to 120 km. The most powerful, however, makes the car reach up to 170 km with a full battery. Power is low: 27 hp. Torque too: 8.6 mkgf. In this sense, the maximum speed does not exceed 100 km/h.

In measurements, the Mini EV tram is 2.92 meters long, 1.49 m wide, 1.60 m high and 1.94 m between axles. However, even with a similar size to a Smart ForTwo (2.70 m), takes four occupants. In other words, it can offer a good space in the trunk when there are no people in the back seat. 741 liters fit in this configuration.

In the list of equipment, highlight safety. The electric cart has ABS brakes with power distribution and even Isofix. In addition, intelligent battery monitoring system per app, digital instrument panel, air conditioning, front airbags and power windows are in the package.