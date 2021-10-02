How much can I receive when joining the FGTS anniversary withdrawal?

The withdrawal-anniversary from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service) is a modality that allows the withdrawal of a part of the balance of the accounts linked to the fund, every year. Since its release at the end of 2019, looting-termination has attracted more and more workers.

Through the withdrawal-birthday, it is possible to receive a percentage of the balance of all accounts linked to the worker’s FGTS, either in the inactive accounts (previous jobs) or in the active account (current employment).

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Adherence to the withdrawal-birthday is not automatic, that is, the worker must signal interest in the modality, which can be done in a very simple way, through:

FGTS app (available for both Android and iOS devices)

Caixa’s website on the internet

It is worth remembering that in cases where the worker adheres to the withdrawal-birthday modality, he/she loses the right to withdrawal-withdrawal. However, if the worker regrets, he can go back to the previous modality at any time.

However, the migration will only take place two years after the date of joining the loot-birthday. Thus, he will be entitled to the amounts deposited in the FGTS account from the end of the migration grace period (from the 25th month onwards).

How much can the worker receive

The value of the birthday withdrawal that the worker has to receive will vary according to the balance in the Guarantee Fund accounts. For example, the worker with a balance in the accounts of up to R$ 500 will have 50% of the balance released, thus, the release of the percentage will be reduced according to the value in the account.

In addition, for accounts with more than R$500, withdrawals are added to a fixed installment. Therefore, shareholders with a lower balance will be able to withdraw higher percentages annually. See the table below: