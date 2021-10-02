how to deal with expectations about the climacteric?

What are the great fears of women when thinking about the climacteric? If, on the one hand, age brings security and self-knowledge, concerns about hormonal health usually take over from the first changes in the body or in the menstrual cycle, noticed after 35 or 40 years of age. In the fifth and final episode of the series about the transition phase between childbearing age and menopause, psychiatrist Jairo Bouer talks to women of different profiles and also to gynecologist Maria Celeste Wender.

At first part of this special, the guests said that they feel much better today, in their 40s or 45s, than when they were in their 20s. But, unfortunately, some issues start to arise after the age of 35, 40, such as thinner hair, drier skin and greater difficulty in maintaining weight (discussed in second episode), changes in sleep and mood (third episode), in addition to changes in the menstrual cycle (fourth episode).

What to expect for the next ten years

In this last part of the special, the guests commented on their expectations for the future: “I hope that ten years from now I can say that I am happier and more secure than I was at 45”, says Camila Dall’Agnol, 45 years old. Just as her experience and self-knowledge made her feel much better today than she did in her youth, the idea is that the same will happen from 55 years onwards.

Fear of menopause? “I’m not afraid to stop menstruating, it’s a cycle we have to live through”, believes Ivanete Rodrigues da Silva, 47, who hopes to see herself working at the same pace as today in ten years’ time. She says that working at CAPS (Psychosocial Care Center) made her evolve a lot as a person, to be more human and to value what is important.

Daniela Mol Valle, 40, also looks better. But she has some health concerns because she suffers from thrombophilia and doesn’t know if she will be able to take hormone replacement during menopause. “My mother suffered a lot with climacteric symptoms, I remember some things she used, medication, and I know I can’t use it”, she recalls. Anyway, she has prioritized physical activity, which will benefit her a lot in every way.

Also hoping to get better and better, 42-year-old Adelaine Batista confesses that she still wants to “be a mother and be in a consolidated family”, in addition to having professional and financial success. And Salma Ribeiz, 43, hopes to continue doing everything she has been doing but, if possible, to have more time to take better care of herself, for her daughter and for her yoga and meditation sessions. “I hope to continue on this path of being able to have the freedom to choose, of being a ‘desiring woman’ and not just falling behind what was in vogue until then, which was the woman being desired”, she concludes.

Recommendations for “surfing” the menopause wave

Gynecologist Maria Celeste Wender brings an important message to women who are looking to transition to menopause: “It’s to take care of your well-being, not leave it for later, enjoy your moment, take care of yourself (and not just the others)”, he summarizes. She reinforces that physical activity must be a priority in the routine, and mentions other healthy measures, such as having a balanced diet and cultivating good relationships.

Maria Celeste often uses the surfing analogy in her classes about coping with these climacteric variations: “It’s getting through, despite the wave that brings that imbalance”. With maturity and a healthy lifestyle, you can face this change with ease, she guarantees.

Regarding the use of hormones, the doctor suggests caution in relation to a lot of advertising that exists out there, on social networks. There are many advances in the products, as she made clear in previous episodes, but it is important for a woman to seek out an experienced health care professional to be confident in making any choice.