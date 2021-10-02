Google Play Store is the store for Android phones where you can download apps and games, or buy and rent digital movies and books. The platform receives constant updates, but it may be that, for older phones, they take longer to be released.

Also, not every Android device necessarily comes with the Google App Store installed at the factory. It’s also possible that, for some reason, the app has been disabled on your device, and that’s why it’s no longer visible.

In a broader scenario, you may have turned off the option to use the store on a Google account with a domain of your own and want to go back. Regardless of which of the cases mentioned is yours, know that all can be resolved quickly and practically. So, check out below how to download the Play Store on mobile!

How to download Play Store on mobile

If you are just looking to download the latest version of the platform, first check which version is installed on your mobile. To do this, open the store and tap the icon with your photo and, in the opened window then select “Settings”. Expand the “About” section and check the version.

Go to Play Sotre’s “Settings” tab to see your version (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Knowing which version, you can confirm that you will download an APK of a more current one.

Step 1: Via a web browser, access the Google Play Store APK download page on APKMirror. Locate the most current version of the store and tap the “Down arrow” icon.

Go to APKMirror, find the most current version and tap “Download” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: On the next page, click “See available downloads” to check how many download options are available.

Click “See availabçe downloads” to continue (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: Tap the “Down arrow” icon again in the latest version of the APK.

Locate the most current version of the APK and tap “Download” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: click “Download APK” and wait until the file is downloaded. Once that’s done, open it to be able to install it.

Click on “Download APK” and open it to install it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: If necessary, allow apps to be installed from other sources, such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge or other browsers.

Allow your browser to install unknown apps (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: wait until the Play Store is installed and, if necessary, a pop-up will appear asking for confirmation to install updates. Tap “Install” and use the store as usual.

Click “Install” to install Play Store updates (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to reactivate Play Store on mobile

Although it is not possible to uninstall the Play Store, it is possible to disable it, so that it is invisible on the mobile phone — and it is not rare that this happens without the person intending to. If that’s your case, check out how to reactivate it below.

Step 1: Go to Android “Settings”, tap “Apps & notifications” and click “See all apps” to open the full list. Once that’s done, locate and open the “Google Play Store”.

Go to your phone’s list of apps and open the “Google Play Store” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: click on “Activate” for the store to be reactivated on your mobile.

Tap “Activate” to reactivate the store on your mobile (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to allow access to the Play Store in organizations

If you are an organization administrator and manage Google accounts through the Admin Console and have disabled Play Store access, be aware that you can re-enable it.

Step 1: Access the Admin Console, click on “Apps” in the left menu and select “Additional Google Services”.

Go to the Admin Console, click on “Apps” and select “Additional Google Services” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: Locate the Google Play Store in the list, click on the “Three dots”, select “Activate for all” and in the pop-up that opens then click on “Activate”. This way, everyone in the organization will be able to use the Android store.

Locate Google Play and enable for all users (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now download, update, reactivate or allow organization accounts to access the Play Store.