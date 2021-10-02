Hummingbird Dynasty! J. Velloso partnership wins samba contest for Carnaval 2022

Beija-Flor takes the samba-enredo by J. Velloso (in memoriam), Léo do Piso, Beto Nega, Júlio Assim, Manolo and Diogo Rosa to Avenida during the 2022 Carnival. The plot is “To improve the thought is to hear the voice of Beija-Flor, developed by the carnival artist Alexandre Louzada. * HEAR THE SAMBA CHAMPION HERE

“It’s a great emotion to win the samba for this plot. The time has come for the world to stop racial inequality. Our middle chorus that portrays a lot of darkening thought. I am a born Hummingbird. I was born in school. Our samba was made with body and soul”, said the composer Léo do Piso, in an interview to the website CARNIVALESCO.

Beija-Flor’s carnival director, Dudu Azevedo, spoke to the site CARNIVALESCO about the blue and white work for 2022. “In addition to black culture, we will show that samba is on another level. Beija-Flor’s plot goes over the top as well. Samba is black. It’s very big and rich,” he said.





Responsible for the production of the parade, the carnival artist Alexandre Louzada praised the power of Beija-Flor’s plot for next year’s parade.

“The plot was authored by João Gustavo Melo and I am plastically developing his idea, transforming it into allegories and fantasies. As a human being, it is achieving and acquiring a more accurate awareness of all African history, the real one that was erased by the colonizers. If my contribution is to be one more amplifier of that voice, I will be very proud. Our plot is a movement”, stressed the artist.

In an interview with the website CARNIVALESCO, President Almir Reis talks about the plot of Beija-Flor. “As president, I say that Beija-Flor and Carnaval are always sending messages. We have to put a stop to this racial issue. We are all equal”.

Commander of the Beija-Flor battery, alongside Plínio, Mestre Rodney praised the school’s work for next year. “Let’s give a voice to black people. Enough of being the poor black man. It’s the rich, educated black, all the best. Let’s show it in a different way, how black should be shown”.