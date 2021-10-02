‘I accept to be your wife’ · TV News

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will decide to marry Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) in Genesis. The girl will obey the vizier’s wish to avoid the death of Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira). She and the slave will be caught trying to flee Egypt, and the villain will almost kill the beaten boy. “I accept to be your wife”, will beg the young woman in Record’s biblical novel.

The girl will find herself at a crossroads in the scenes set to air from October 11th . Selemina (Kakau Gomes) will have died, and the girl will have decided to disappear from the map to escape Adurrá’s clutches.

The escape, however, will not be successful. Asenate and Abumani will be caught on the outskirts of Avaris, and the vizier will go mad with rage. He will punish the character played by Dudu de Oliveira in front of the desired woman.

“Send it off, please. He’s not to blame for anything,” the protagonist will ask, when she sees her friend being beaten by several soldiers. She will watch the painful scene drag on for hours until nightfall.

“What were you doing here with this slave? Are they by any chance lovers?” asks Adurrá jealously. The girl will be petrified and will not respond. Nervous, the vizier will shout for Teruel (Amaurih Oliveira) to intensify the blows.

Adurrá will plan cruel revenge

act of desperation

The Egyptian will explain: “Abumani is my friend, not just a slave. I asked him to take me away from Avaris because I can’t stand being here without my mother. That’s what happened! But everything was at my request. He’s not to blame”, the character of Letícia Almeida will lie.

“I very much doubt that an innocent girl like you would be capable of having such a crazy idea,” Adurrá will retort suspiciously. Desperate, Asenate will weep profusely and beg for her friend’s life.

The character played by Ricardo Lyra will take advantage of the moment of tension and open the game about his real intentions: “If that’s so… There’s only one way to save your servant: if you marry me. Will you accept?”

“Please let him go,” the young woman will respond, frightened. Adurrá will ask the rest of his soldiers to kill Abumani. Desperate, the young woman will seal her fate: “I accept!” the brunette will scream.

Saved at the last minute

The Pharaoh’s high-ranking official will still do his best to delight in the terror of his victims, and Asena will humiliate himself once more: “I accept to be your wife. Please do nothing,” he will insist.

The vizier will be pleased with the scene and ask Teruel to spare the slave’s life. He will smile at the success of his plan: “I knew you loved me too, my iris,” he will exclaim happily.

Nervous, the character played by Letícia Almeida will demand that her friend be released. Adurrá will think differently and will say that he will get the man out of prison after their marriage is announced to Pentephres (Nando Cunha).

“You don’t need to worry about the night, my dear, you don’t need to be afraid. I’m here to protect you”, concluded the veteran, convinced.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

