‘I was in doubt whether to give an interview or not’

Coach Marcelo Gallardo avoided commenting on this Friday (1) if he was contacted by Barcelona and guaranteed that he intends to fulfill the contract with the river plate, which ends in December.

“I had doubts whether I should do the press conference or not, because after what was said I knew I was going to have to answer a question I didn’t want. Mainly because I’m very focused on Sunday’s game and, secondly, because everyone already knows that my thinking and my decision is to fulfill the contract I have,” he said.

The coach gave a press conference before the superclassic this Sunday (3) between River Plate and Boca Juniors at 5 pm (from Brasília). The match will be broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

“I have no reason to be distracted by other things that have to do with other people’s thoughts at all. I am simply focused on my own things. he added.

When asked if he had been contacted by the Barcelona officials, the coach refrained from answering clearly.

“Whether they got in touch with me or not, what’s the point? The only thing I can say is that my focus is on Sunday’s game and ending my contractual relationship. So we’ll see how we proceed,” he said.

Gallardo, 45, is the most winning coach in River Plate’s history, with 12 titles and there are rumors that he could replace Ronald Koeman in the face of the eventual resignation of the still coach of Barcelona.