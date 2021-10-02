‘I will end your race’ · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will expel Silviano (Othon Bastos) from the Medeiros mansion in Império. He will meet the butler in his house and show his anger against his rival. The entrepreneur will be sure that the employee is an ally of Fabrício Melgaço, his great enemy. “I’m going to put an end to your race”, will shout the commander in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

Alexandre Nero’s character will be sure that his enemy Fabrício Melgaço is someone close to his family and that he knows many details of his life. Then, he will conclude that this person can only be Silviano, the ex-husband of Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral).

In the scenes, which will air from the next 11th , the entrepreneur will go after the employee in the employee wing and face him. “Sorry, my lord, but today I was a little late,” the official will explain. “I never expected that from you,” the commander will admit.

“The fact of the delay or the fact of what happened before, this story of my relationship with madame?”, the “penguin” will question. “I’m talking about something else. You being that fake, that bastard, who calls himself Fabrício Melgaço”, will accuse Cristina’s father (Leandra Leal).

Silviano will be confused by the businessman’s questioning, who will tell him not to play dumb. “I just want you to pick up your bundles and never set foot in that house again”, will order José Alfredo. It will even complete with a threat: that of ending the enemy.

Othon Bastos and Alexandre Nero in the soap opera

Without previous warning

“Forgive me, but I don’t think I understand right, it seems that my lord is preventing me from carrying out my activities?”, the butler will ask. “ I’m firing you , because I can’t stand to look at that face of yours of someone who thinks he is superior just because he speaks Portuguese full of frufru”, he will shoot.

“I know you and Marta are conspiring against me inside my own house. So take that pomp and half a dozen trinkets of yours, of a bankrupt nobleman, and use the back door and the service elevator,” will demand the lover of Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa).

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

