Ibovespa closes up 1.7% and returns to 112,000 points with a remedy against Covid and agreement in the US Congress; dollar falls hard

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa started October on the right foot and closed sharply in the first session of the month. The gains took the index back to the level of 112,000 points and recovered part of the losses accumulated in September, the worst month in 18 for the Brazilian stock exchange. The external scenario contributed to this performance, as the markets, especially the New York stock exchanges, echoed the announcement of a new oral medication against Covid-19 by the pharmaceutical company Merck. In the accumulated result for the week, however, the variation of the Ibovespa was negative by 0.34%.

Education, tourism and airline stocks spent a good part of the day among the index’s main highs. “Today we have seen several companies that were severely impacted by the pandemic performing very well, as the announcement of a new drug can help accelerate the economic recovery”, says Bruno Komura, strategist at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

Still here in Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, participated in a Morgan Stanley event and admitted that the factors causing the increase in inflation in the country are not temporary. Meanwhile, Paulo Guedes was embarrassed, when announcing the extension of the emergency aid and coming back a short time later. The Ministry of Economy’s advisors corrected the statement, stating that Guedes, in fact, was referring to Auxílio Brasil, a social program that will replace Bolsa Família.

“In any case, we see this almost as a populist measure, bordering on fiscal irresponsibility that scares investors a lot,” says Komura.

The Ibovespa closed up 1.73%, at 112,899 points. The financial volume traded on the day was R$ 30.006 billion.

The commercial dollar closed down 1.42%, at R$5.369 on purchase and R$5.369 on sale. In the week, the US currency accumulated high of 0.46%. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 drops 1.53% to R$5.385, in the after market.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2022 closed up 7.19% basis point; DI for January 2023 fell four basis points to 9.12%; DI for January 2025 retreated nine basis points, at 10.16%; and DI for January 2027 also negative variation of ten basis points, at 10.65%.

With the movement of an economic recovery, comes inflation and the rise in prices has also been carefully monitored by investors. In the United States, the core personal spending index for August rose 0.3% compared to July. In 12 months, the indicator accumulates high of 4.3%. The data came above the forecast of economists heard by Dow Jones. Considered this Friday’s main indicator, the core personal spending index is used as the basis for Federal Reserve decisions and is therefore closely monitored.

On the other hand, investors received with relief the news that there will be no shutdown in the US government for at least the next two months. “Did not have shutdown and that gave a relief, made the external scenery a little better. But there is still the question of the debt ceiling”, recalls Andrea Damico, chief economist at Armor Capital. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of the need to raise the spending ceiling to get around the fiscal problem, at the risk of the United States enacting its first default (default).

“It’s not in anyone’s interest for that to happen. As much as this problem is solved at the last minute, it will be solved”, says Komura, from Ouro Preto. US lawmakers have yet to vote on another bill that provides for $1 trillion in infrastructure investments and has divided politicians, including within the Democratic wing itself.

Stock exchanges in the United States closed on a high. The Dow Jones Index advanced 1.43%; the S&P 500 closed with gains of 1.15%; and the Nasdaq, which took a long time to reach high in the day, ended the session with a positive variation of 0.82%.

In the euro zone, inflation increased 3.4% in September, the biggest change in 13 years. The index was driven by higher energy costs, with demand for gas in Europe intensifying as winter in the northern hemisphere approaches. Therefore, European stock markets closed on a fall.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.53%. In London, the FTSE 100 retreated 0.82% while the DAX, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, ended the session at a low of 0.69%.

For the next few days, global liquidity will be reduced, with Chinese stock exchanges being closed for seven days from this Friday due to national holidays. Even so, investors should continue to assess the impact of power cuts in China, which has been impacting the country’s industries and reverberating in raw material prices. In addition, real estate giant Evergrande remains on the radar as the company still faces serious financial problems, even though a default risk had diminished.

corporate radar

BRF (BRFS3)

The Board of Directors of BRF approved this Thursday the creation of a buyback program of up to 3,696,858 common shares, under certain conditions, informed the company in a material fact.

According to the company, the purpose of the program is to fulfill obligations and commitments assumed in the scope of stock option plans, which have already been approved at meetings.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras confirmed at the end of yesterday’s trading session that it had received binding offers from two consortia for the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, with bids that could exceed US$4 billion for both assets.

The consortia participating in the binding phase are PetroRio/Cobra and EIG Global Energies Partners/Enauta/3R Petroleum.

Petrobras also said that it is analyzing the offers and that the beginning of the negotiation phase will be submitted to the decision of the company’s executive board, after the conclusion of the analysis of the offers.

“The company clarifies that the conclusion of the transaction will depend on the outcome of the negotiations, as well as the necessary corporate approvals”, said the company.

The sale of the Albacora fields would represent a victory for Petrobras, which is selling dozens of assets in an attempt to reduce debt and concentrate investments in the prolific pre-salt areas.

Overcome (UGPA3)

At an extraordinary general meeting, Ultrapar presented to the shareholders the offer of preemptive rights for the subscription of redeemable shares and acquisition of sold shares issued by the subsidiary Oxiteno, sold in August to Indorama for US$1.3 billion.

Shareholders will have 30 days to, in proportion to their participation, subscribe at least 36,457,574 and at most 42,891,264 shares issued and acquire 35,102,127 shares sold. According to the company, the two transactions have to be adopted together, that is, shareholders cannot opt ​​for one transaction or the other.

MRV (MRVE3)

Construction company MRV announced that it has completed the sale of a development in Florida, USA, for US$ 123 million in General Sales Value (PSV).

According to a relevant fact, the sale of the Banyan Ridgee Tamiami Landings units brought to MRV a net income of US$ 57.5 million and a gross profit of US$ 33.1 million.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclinicas signed a binding memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Unity, a group of oncology clinics in Brazil, with 24 units in 5 states and the Federal District. The agreed amount is R$558 million paid in cash and 45,765,246 shares.

“If completed, the operation will allow the increase of the presence of the Oncoclínicas Group in the Federal District and in the states of São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, in addition to marking the company’s entry into the northern region of Brazil (State of Amazonas )”, states the company in a material fact. According to the group, the purchase will also allow the company to expand into the interior of the state of São Paulo.

Considering the conclusion of the operation, Oncoclinicas’ adjusted Ebitda estimated for the 12 months following the closing, after the incorporation of the estimated synergies, will be approximately R$145 million. The transaction must be approved by the shareholders of Oncoclínicas and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Unify (FIQE3)

Unifique has announced the purchase of three internet providers and fiber optic assets in Santa Catarina: MKS NET SC, TVC and Fibramaxx. The acquisitions together add up to around 33 thousand customers, which together represent 10% of the company’s current customer base in the state, and are part of its growth strategy, where it already has market leadership in fiber optic technology, and to encompass the as many cities as possible. Transaction amounts were not disclosed.

MKS NET SC has over 20 years of experience in the broadband internet segment in Itapema, Balneário Camboriú, Navegantes, Bombinhas and Porto Belo. It has approximately 21 thousand customers served by fiber optic technology. According to the relevant fact, Unifique, which already has a presence in the cities above, expands its operations with great potential for synergy arising from the dilution of fixed costs of its operation and the increase in revenue from the services to be offered to the new customer base and potential customers of the acquired fiber optic network.

Stapar (ALPK3)

Estapar informed that it maintains negotiations at an advanced stage for the potential acquisition of Zul Digital, through the purchase of a portion of the company’s shares and incorporation of the shares issued by Zul Digital by the company.

“The characteristics of the potential acquisition, including the price per share, exchange ratio and the final structure, are subject to the conclusion of negotiations of the definitive documents in terms satisfactory to the parties involved, as well as the possible approval of the shareholders of the companies involved, of so that there is no guarantee that the Potential Acquisition will be successfully concluded”, states the company in a material fact.

Neogrid (NGRD3)

Neogrid signed a purchase contract with Lett, a company specialized in digital trade marketing (online sales strategy), and aims to connect brands and consumers to create shopping journeys in e-commerce.

The acquisition value is R$ 38.454 million, which represents 3.6 times the ARR (annual recurring income), and comprises an initial payment of approximately 57% of the value and three installments maturing in 120, 360 and 720 days.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil confirmed on Thursday that on September 13, it raised US$ 750 million in senior debt securities (bonds), maturing on September 30, 2026 and with a coupon of 3.25% per annum. financial settlement took place yesterday.

