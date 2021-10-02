Ibovespa rises helped by drug against Covid-19; cogna shoots 8%

O Ibovespa closed the trading session this Friday (1) at 112,899.64 points, starting the month of October with a high of 1.73%, driven by drug news from pharmaceutical Merck (MRCK34), whose results pointed to a reduction in hospitalizations and of deaths by Covid-19.

According to the CNBC, a Merck plans to seek emergency clearance for Covid-19 antiviral treatment developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The drug cut the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases and helped to lift the spirits of the Ibovespa.

Leonardo Aparecido, a variable income specialist at Valor Investimentos, explained that the news was a catalyst for Ibovespa closing today in blue. The highlight was mainly the tourism and education sectors, which have suffered losses due to the pandemic.

At CVC shares (CVCB3) and cogna (COGN3) were among the highest Ibovespa, rising 7% and 8%, respectively.

the roles of Interbank (BIDI4) put an end to the sequence of devaluations and led the gains of the Ibovespa today.

In the negative field, Suzano (SUZB3) and Klabin (KLBN11) retreated 4% and 2%, respectively, due to the low dollar against the real.

The biggest increases of the Ibovespa today were:

Inter Bank (BIDI11): +9.54% / R$ 51.10

Inter Bank (BIDI4): +9.31% / R$ 17.14

Bradespar (BRAP4): +8.46% / R$ 17.31

Cogna (COGN3): +8.12% / R$ 2.93

CVC (CVCB3): +7.53% / BRL 23.14

The Ibovespa’s biggest casualties today were:

Suzano (SUZB3): -3.76% / R$ 52.47

Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3): -2.56% / R$ 25.08

Fleury (FLRY3): -2.12% / BRL 21.65

JBS (JBSS3): -1.97% / R$ 36.34

Klabin (KLBN11): -1.86% / BRL 23.76

Ultrapar gives up on negotiations with Petrobras

Emergency Assistance will be extended

BNDES gives up on selling position in JBS

surpass (UGPA3) gives up negotiations with the Petrobras (PETR4) for the purchase of Refap

Ultrapar (UGPA3) withdrew from buying the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) from Petrobras (PETR4) in Rio Grande do Sul. The negotiations had started in January of this year.

THE surpass he said that, despite the efforts, “certain critical conditions defined in the binding proposal of the company were not confirmed in the course of negotiations, unbalancing the equation of risk and expected return”.

According to a source who preferred not to be identified, the Petrobras he would have asked for a price increase to complete the deal, which took the operation out of the economic logic. In a press release, Petrobras confirmed the conclusion of negotiations with Ultrapar and said that “it will timely start a new competitive process for this refinery”.

Emergency Assistance will be extended, says Paulo Guedes

O emergency aid it will be extended, according to the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, this Friday, anticipating a decision by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma.

“From now until the end of the year, Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas will sell another 22 airports, Regional Development Minister Rogério Marinho will announce the completion of the works that were ‘unfinished’, and Citizenship Minister João Roma. will extend emergency aid. We are a team paddling through Brazil”, said Guedes at the signing ceremony of the decree of the Rural Product Certificate (CPR) Verde.

BNDES gives up on selling its stake in JBS (JBSS3)

The investment arm of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), BNDESPar canceled the process of selling JBS shares (JBSS3) through a public offering of secondary distribution, with restricted efforts in Brazil and abroad.

BNDESPar holds a 23.16% stake in JBS’ capital and in November last year it hired banks to sell its stake. At the time, the newspaper The State of São Paulo had informed that 290 million shares would be sold, equivalent to half of the total participation, in an operation that would raise R$ 7.8 billion.

The sale was part of the bank’s plans to sell most of its R$110 billion stock portfolio. This was a reflection of the Jair Bolsonaro government’s attempt to get the state to interfere less in the economy.

In addition to the Ibovespa, check out the closing of the main stock exchange indexes today:

Ibovespa today: +1.73% / 112,899.64

IFIX today: +0.04% / 2,714.62

IBRX today: +1.61% / 48,123.07

SMLL today: +2.51% / 2.732.83

IDIV today: +1.61% / 6,572.97

At the close of trading on Thursday (30), the Ibovespa dropped 0.11% to 110,979 points.