‘I’d rather turn around’ · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will want to go back to jail as soon as he sets foot on the street in Império. The Commander will be welcomed by his family upon gaining freedom, however, to his shock, Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will appear there, in yet another of her tricks. “I prefer to turn around,” he will say when he comes face to face with the bitch.

At the this Saturday’s chapter (2) , the “man in black” will hug his children and see that Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) and Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) also went to meet him. Shortly thereafter, Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal) will appear, which will make the “emperor” very uncomfortable.

“Come, come soon and give me my damn kiss. But it has to be in the mouth”, the butt will fire. But Zé will not have the same enthusiasm. “I’d rather turn around and go to jail again,” he will blurt out.

Without an ounce of shame on his face, the viper will try to kiss you by force, which will provoke a shack like that, which will only get worse when reporters start approaching.

“You control yourself! I’ll call the police. After those two suspicious deaths at home, if you go into a police station you won’t leave anymore”, screams Cristina, referring to what happened to Reginaldo (Flávio Galvão) and Jurema (Elizangela) .

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#76 – José Alfredo Rises from the Underworld in Império!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.