Ifix has another month of downfall; Kinea fund leads gains and BB Progressivo loses the most

SAO PAULO – September was another month of negative performance for real estate funds. Ifix, the index that gathers the most traded FIIs on the B3, dropped 1.24% – in August, it had already retreated 2.63%. Of the 103 roles that make up Ifix, only 25 closed the last month in the positive field.

Analysts still relate the fall to the rise in the national economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, which rose again in September. The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the rate by one point, to 6.25% per year. The high Selic rate increases the profitability of fixed income investments, which offer less risk and end up attracting real estate fund investors.

“There is the fear of individual investors migrating to fixed income, either because of interest rates or because of uncertainties in the internal and external scenarios”, says Bruno Benassi, real estate fund analyst at Levante Investimentos. In the year, the accumulated fall of Ifix is ​​5.38%.

On the last 20th, the index even retreated 1%, the biggest drop in the last three months. Ifix reflected the external bad mood and global concern with the crisis of the Chinese company Evergrande, which, at that moment, was in danger of failing to honor a debt of US$ 305 billion.

Biggest highs and lows among the FIIs

The real estate fund Kinea Renda Imobiliária (KNRI11), the sixth largest on the Brazilian Stock Exchange in number of shareholders, leads the list of highest increases in September among the FIIs included in the Ifix, with gains of 3.4%. At the other end of the list was BB Progressivo (BBPO11), down 15%.

“What we have seen in the market is unrest. We are seeing volatility brought on by the uncertainty of knowing what interest rate the Central Bank will manage to tame inflation,” says Carlos Martins, Kinea’s partner and real estate fund manager.

Kinea’s FII is a case of a “brick” fund – a category that brings together portfolios focused on offices, shopping malls and logistics assets, for example – which escaped pessimism in September and reinforced analysts’ expectations about the possible recovery of the sector, especially in the area of ​​corporate slabs.

“We like the corporate slab sector. We have increased the position in our portfolios. We also maintain the same exposure in logistics warehouses because we think that most assets have been heavily penalized”, reveals Benassi, from Levante.

In Benassi’s assessment, this week’s hot deal involving the Pátio Victor Malzoni building is a sign of change in the market.

The Bluemacaw Catuaí Triple A fund ([ativo=BLCA11]) bought six slabs of the building, considered a landmark on Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, the financial heart of São Paulo and one of the most coveted regions in the office segment. The deal was sold for almost R$ 40 thousand per square meter, well above what had been negotiated in recent months.

Check out the Ifix real estate funds that had the biggest hikes in September:

Background ticker Variation (%) Sector Kinea Real Estate (KNRI11) 3,4 Hybrid CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11) 3.14 Titles and Val. Mob. Tordesillas EI (TORD11) 3.03 Paper Urca Prime Income (URPR11) 3.01 Paper Riza Terrax (RZTR11) 2.65 Hybrid

Source: B3

It is more common for “paper” funds to benefit from a scenario of rising interest rates. The FIIs in this segment invest in securities linked to the real estate sector, many of them indexed to the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate), which yield more with the increase in the Selic rate – and, consequently, better remunerate shareholders. In September, the category continued to please investors and dominated the list of FIIs with the best performance.

Despite the optimism about the recovery of “bricks”, which would be stimulated even by the return of companies to offices, funds in the segment still suffered significant losses in September. Among the FIIs that registered the biggest falls in the month, those that invest in corporate slabs predominated.

Check out the Ifix real estate funds that had the biggest losses in September:

Background ticker Variation (%) Sector Progressive BB (BBPO11) -15.18 Corporate Slabs XP Corporate Macae (XPCM11) -12.01 Corporate Slabs Santander rental income (SARE11) -11.08 Hybrid REC Real Estate Income (RECT11) -10.51 Hybrid VBI Prime Properties (PVBI11) -8.71 Corporate Slabs

Source: B3

