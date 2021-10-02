More than ten years after his participation in “Big Brother Brasil”, Daniel Rolim says that he is still recognized on the streets and reveals that he continues to earn money with a VIP presence. According to him, “in the homes of rich people, couples or families who watched me at parties and want to meet me to talk and laugh a lot.” But the ex-BBB, now 52, ​​rejects the labels that have haunted him since his participation in the program, those about his sexuality.

“I never defined myself as gay, so I don’t have this ‘when I found out gay’ thing. I’m not gay and I never was. I don’t need to walk around with a ‘plaque on my forehead’ defining my sexual orientation, because I don’t. I’m what people think I am. I don’t waste time explaining who I am. Life is too short to explain what they don’t want to understand. I kiss men and women,” he told Gay.Blog.

Daniel Rolim at “BBB 11” Photo: Frederico Rozário

Raised in the interior of Pernambuco, Daniel Rolim also says that he learned early on how to defend himself. In the neighborhood where I lived, it was believed that gays were armed at the time to protect themselves against homophobic attacks: “I was always free, but of course, in the interior of Pernambuco, a very educated child was seen as fresh. But I was always me and I always imposed myself since I was little, due to the examples at home. I knew as a child that adult gays and my friends were beaten up and called names. Some stood out and some didn’t, and some even died. Legend has it that there were gays who even went armed for themselves defend”.

Maria Melilo and Daniel Rolim, BBB 11 participants Photo: reproduction/ instagram

With the fame conquered with the reality show, the ex-BBB reveals that he attracted “many self-seekers” and that, single, he’s too lazy to relate: “I attracted a lot of self-seekers, but we’re learning to filter who we should relate to. and I’m flattered, but ‘I do the Egyptian thing’ and I don’t continue, because I’m lazy”.

Daniel Rolim with his little dog Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Daniel Rolim participated in “BBB 11” Photo: reproduction/ instagram