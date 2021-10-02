In a multi-million dollar purchase, company from Joinville takes over factory in Portugal

The acquisition is part of the Joinville company’s strategy for global growth

Joinville multinational Tupy announced this Friday (1) that it has completed the purchase of the Brazilian and Portuguese operations of cast iron components from Teksid, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis.

The integration process, according to the company, began this Friday. The deal had already been announced on July 1st at an acquisition price of €67.5 million (R$420 million).

“This acquisition is part of our global growth strategy, which aims to expand the offer of high value-added products and services aimed at capital goods”, says Fernando Cestari de Rizzo, CEO of Tupy.

“This first stage is essential to connect people and start a stage of exchange and learning”, he adds.

Tupy is a multinational company that develops and produces structural components in cast iron of high geometric and metallurgical complexity.

About the purchase

The acquisition was announced in late 2019 and, after review and comments from US authorities, the two companies agreed to review the transaction.

As a result, the company opted to buy the assets with greater strategic alignment, without proceeding with the acquisition of plants in Mexico, China and Poland and administrative structures located in Italy and the United States.