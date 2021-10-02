In a new test, Queiroga continues with covid-19 and cannot return to Brazil

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, carried out a new test for covid-19 and said he was still infected with the virus. Thus, Queiroga must continue his quarantine in the United States and wait a few more days to retake the exam.

Due to travel restrictions between the North American country and Brazil, the minister will only be able to return when he receives a negative coronavirus test. On Twitter, he confirmed the information, said he was working remotely to “accelerate the immunization of Brazilians” and thanked the wishes for improvement.

Unfortunately, the RT-PCR exam I took yesterday is still positive, which prevents me from returning to Brazil today. I keep working at a distance to accelerate the immunization of Brazilians. Thanks to everyone who is rooting for me I’m symptom free and I’ll be back soon — Marcelo Queiroga (@mqueiroga2) October 1, 2021

The health minister’s team expected that the new test would be negative, as he claimed to have taken the two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, he only felt symptoms in the first two days and had a low-grade fever.

Queiroga was diagnosed with coronavirus on September 21, when he was in New York, in the United States, as part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) entourage.

Four members of the same group tested positive for covid: in addition to Queiroga, Caixa president Pedro Guimarães, federal deputy and president’s frill, Eduardo Bolsonaro, and a diplomat responsible for helping to organize the trip.

Last Sunday, Planalto’s press office informed that Bolsonaro and the first lady, Michelle, tested negative for the disease. Ministers Anderson Torres (Justice), Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretariat of the Presidency) and Gilson Machado (Tourism) also said they had a negative test. All of these were on the trip.