In a pandemic year, terminations for death jump 70%; truck drivers, janitors and salespeople lead records | work and career

Survey made by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare at the request of the g1 shows that there was a 70.3% jump in dismissals due to death among workers with a formal contract this year.

While in the first eight months of 2020 there were 43,008 formal contract terminations (CLT), in the same period of 2021 the number jumped to 73,264.

The data, based on the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, show that the number of dismissals due to death jumped between the months of March and June this year. In April, the month with the highest number of records, almost 1% of dismissals were due to death, the highest proportion since 2014, according to data sent by the government.

The total number of employment contract terminations due to death increased by 21% between 2019 and 2020. In the first eight months of this year, the increase was 14.7% compared to the entire year of 2020.

Services sector has the highest number of deaths

The service sector, which employs the largest number of workers in the country, has the largest number of dismissals due to death.

But the greatest growth in deaths occurred in the industry: 83% between the first eight months of 2020 and the same period of 2021. In trade, the increase was 77%, and in services, 66%.

In addition, the industry had the highest percentage of dismissals due to death in relation to the total: 0.84%, followed by services (0.71%).

The transformation industry was responsible for 88% of total deaths in the sector between January and August this year – from one year to another, the increase was 87%.

Within the services sector, information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities had 14,784 deaths between January and August this year – 43% of the sector’s total – and a jump of 73% from one year to other. Then come the transport, storage and mail activities, with 8,066 disconnections and an increase of 78%.

Public Administration, Defense and Social Security had the highest percentage of dismissals due to death in relation to the total among all those evaluated in the survey: 4.52%.

Occupations with face-to-face work have more deaths

When analyzing the list of occupations with the highest number of dismissals due to death, truck drivers, janitors and salespeople lead the survey in the total number of deaths in the first eight months of 2021.

When there is the largest percentage growth in the number of deaths in the first eight months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, the largest increases also cover occupations that require face-to-face activities, and in some cases considered essential, such as bus drivers, operators cashiers, watchmen and gas station attendants.

See below the biggest increases in dismissals due to deaths between January and August 2020 and 2021:

Administrative Manager: 120%

Road bus driver: 112%

Cashier: 104%

Administrative Supervisor: 100%

Retail salesperson: 99%

Guard: 90%

Production Line Feeder: 84%

Administrative Assistant: 82%

Office assistant: 82%

Attendant: 81%