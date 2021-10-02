In Paris, Bruna Marquezine appears stunning with a fashionista look in a runway show: ”Work of art”

Bruna Marquezine bet on a set of tailoring to enjoy another Parisian night

When it comes to style, Bruna Marquezine (26) never disappoint!

The actress is also enjoying the fashion week in Paris, France, and has been drawing attention with her beautiful and powerful looks.

Last Thursday night, 30, she was present at Isabel Marant’s fashion show and chose a very fashionista production for the French stylist’s event.

The artist combined an oversized blazer and low-slung shorts, both pieces in a pinstripe pattern. With the blazer open, the production also had a basic white blouse with some buttons on the neckline.

She completed the look even with a high-heeled, pointed-toed, high-top boot. With her hair loose and wavy, Bruna appeared stunning with a light makeup.

On his Instagram, Marquezine shared a gorgeous video ready for the fashion show and left his followers drooling.

“A masterpiece”, commented one. “Flawless”, said another. “You are at the height of your beauty”, praised one more.

See Bruna Marquezine’s look for another fashion show in Paris:





