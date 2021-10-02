In Paris, Simaria announces that it now has a shoe brand

Singer Simaria said she became a brand ambassador for Alexandre Birman shoes

In Paris for Fashion Week, Simaria Mendes (39) has been surprising with their looks and was shocked to tell that they are now part of a shoe brand!

Alongside the fashion entrepreneur, Alexander Burman, who attended the MET Gala 2021 with Anitta (28), the friend appeared stunning and announced another novelty in her life.

“A while ago I passed in front of a store in Alexandre’s chain and I thought, my God, I’m still going to work with him. A few weeks went by and my friend Bruno Astuto called saying that Alexandre had bought MyShoes, that he would like to transform it and asked for an indication to add to this endeavor. At the time he said he thought of me. I told him the story that I had asked God a lot and, once again, God heard me“, she said.

the sister of Simone Mendes (37) showed more of his religious side. “That same week I was praying with my pastor and she said that God would give me a shoe imprint. I am so grateful for all the blessings and miracles the Lord has worked in my life.” witnessed the artist.

SIMARIA IN PARIS

In Cidade Luz, Simaria has been stealing the scene with her looks. For her debut at Fashion Week, she bet on a look of almost R$ 70 thousand.

For the second day, in the parade of Isabel Marant, the singer chose a red dress. This Friday, 01, she stole the show with a look with a slit and an outside belly.





