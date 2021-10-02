In the dispute for the quarter, Palmeiras owns most of the records among Brazilian clubs in the Libertadores

After eliminating Atlético-MG in the Libertadores semifinal, last Tuesday (28), at Mineirão, Palmeiras will face Flamengo in the big decision, on November 27, in Montevideo. Seeking to reach the top of South America for the third time in its history, Verdão has significant numbers in the competition, holding several records among Brazilian clubs.

This is the sixth time that Alviverde has reached the final of the continental tournament, equaling São Paulo as the club that most often advanced to the decisive stage. Present in the second decision in the history of the competition, together with Peñarol-URU, in 1961, the São Paulo club is the Brazilian with the highest number of matches played, leading the ranking with 209.

In terms of victories, Palestra is dominant and leader in all aspects. Overall, there are 115 triumphs, 71 as home team and 44 as visitors.

As well as in the positive results, Palmeiras also leads records of goals scored in Libertadores. Verdão is the Brazilian club that most often shook the net (390), whether playing at home (233) or away from home (156).

The campaign that crowned the continental conquest last season was the fifth best in history, and, proportionally, Verdão’s trajectory is second only to those led by Cruzeiro, in 1976, Estudiantes, in 69 and 70, and Santos, in 63, who were champions with fewer matches. Of the 13 games played in 2020, Alviverde won ten games, drew two and lost only one, accounting for a performance of 82.1%.

Overcoming its own record for goals scored in an edition of Libertadores, Abel Ferreira’s team finished the tournament with 33 goals. The defense was also highlighted in the achievement, being leaked only six times

If they win Flamengo and win the continental title, Palmeiras will become the club with the highest number of Libertadores achievements, equaling Santos, São Paulo and Grêmio, with the same three triumphs.