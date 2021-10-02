In the fourth month of pregnancy, Karin Roepke talks about the expectation for the arrival of her daughter with Edson Celulari

Edson Celulari and Karin Roepke (Photo: Personal archive)

Edson Cellulari and Karin Roepke they live in anticipation of the arrival of their first child. The actress is in her fourth month of pregnancy and says she is anxious:

– This child is the crowning of love. After so many experiences that we shared, we deserve this gift. It will be a new step in our relationship. I commented to Edson that, for him, it’s more relaxed, because he’s already experienced that, but he told me that the feeling is always the same.

At 63, Edson is the father of Enzo, 24, and Sophia, 18, the result of his marriage to actress Claudia Raia. According to Karin, the two were very excited to receive the news:

– The brothers were very happy and were affectionate. I’m sure my daughter will be very pampered by them.

She and Edson have been together for ten years and were married in 2017. According to the actress, the pregnancy was planned.

– Due to my profession, for a long time I could not see stability in my routine for the arrival of a baby. But, for some time now, this desire began to emerge in our hearts – she explains, who has not yet chosen her daughter’s name.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

At 40 years old, Karin says she has been following some recommendations to maintain a smooth pregnancy:

– For the first three months, my doctor asked me not to exercise. I’m starting to go back now, but sparingly. Other than that, I’m still taking care of my food, as usual, and I’m slowing down. It’s been nice to be able to take life in a calmer way. Today, when I have an appointment and realize that I’m going to have to run, get in the car and go out like crazy, I already call before saying I’m going to be late.

About being pregnant in the midst of the pandemic, she says she has been taking all precautions:

– We continue as if it were the beginning of the pandemic. We created a routine and incorporated the protocol into our daily lives. This month, however, we are taking a trip to New York, where Sophia is living. We’re going to quarantine in Mexico and be careful.

Professionally, Karin and Edson have just recorded the second season of the series “Black Boots”. In addition, they are doing post-production on the feature film “Contratempo”, directed by him and starring and produced by her.