incorporation of XPart by XP is approved; holding gets 15.07% of XP share

Business

The incorporation of XPart by XP was approved this Friday (1) at general meetings of the companies, as reported by the Itaúsa (ITSA4). With the merger, XPart will be extinguished.

As a result of the merger, Itaúsa became, directly and indirectly, the holder of Class A shares issued by XP, equivalent to 15.07% of the company’s capital stock and 4.74% of its voting capital.

The holding also informed that, together with IUPAR, it became part of XP’s shareholders’ agreement.

It is worth remembering that Itaúsa’s definitive agreement with XP for the merger of XPart was signed in May this year, when the board of the holding that controls the Itaú (ITUB4) approved the signing of documents that reflect the main terms related to the incorporation of XPart by XP Investimentos.

At the time, Itaúsa informed that XPart is the new holding resulting from the partial corporate reorganization between Itaú and XP Investments. For this purpose, Itaú split its stake in XP Investimentos.

The spin-off of assets was still subject to the approval of the Central Bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve (Fed), and, after validation by the institution, the bank’s shareholders would be entitled to equity participation in the Xpart in the same amount and proportion of shares held by the company in Itaú itself.

Itaúsa’s share (ITSA4) ended today’s trading session at an increase of 2.51%, worth R$ 11.42, before the announcement of the merger. In the year, however, the paper accumulates a drop of 2.64%, compared to closing at R$ 11.73 at the end of December 2020.

See too:

Itaúsa: net income grew almost six times in 2Q21, to R$3.5 billion

Itaúsa recorded a net profit of R$3.514 billion in the second quarter of this year, an amount 487.1% higher than that calculated at the end of June 2020 — when it calculated R$598 million.

Net income was affected by non-recurring events that totaled the positive effect of R$ 659 million in the quarter ended in June. With that, the recurring net income Itaúsa totaled R$2.855 billion at the end of the second quarter of the year, which represents an increase of 99% compared to the same period last year.

The holding’s Recurring ROE was 179% per annum at the end of the first half, which is equivalent to an increase of 8.5 percentage points (pp) compared to the first half of 2020.

The total assets of Itaúsa totaled R$ 69.423 billion in the quarter, 22.8% higher than in the same period last year. Shareholders’ equity closed June at R$ 61.112 billion, 15.5% higher than in the same period in 2020.