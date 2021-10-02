Injunction determines that SUS pays millionaire treatment to save the life of a Bahian girl

Yasmin Bastos Nunes got used to running against time. And also to make the most of it. Every moment for the girl is precious, after all she has a serious disease and her great hope for a cure, at the moment, is a treatment that is only available in European countries and the United States, costing more than R$3.5 million.

Born in Feira de Santana, the girl’s family has been involved in a virtual kitty since March to raise funds they didn’t even believe would come. But they took a risk and the bet paid off: until this Thursday (30), more than R$2.4 million have been raised thanks to the @ajude.yasmin profile campaign. In early September, even better news came. After a lawsuit filed by the Federal Public Defender’s Office, federal judge Andreia Guimarães do Nascimento, of the 3rd Federal Civil Court of Feira de Santana, in an injunction, determined that the Union must transfer, via the Unified Health System, the amount of R$ 1,914,535.77 – the remaining amount for the treatment of Yasmin in Ohio, USA.

(Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The Union has 15 days to deposit the amount in the account of the girl’s parents, who has been fighting Leukemia since she was 6 years old. On September 25, Yasmin was again admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to a pleural effusion. In 2015, she was diagnosed with Precursor B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (IFT). At that time, her mother, Viviane Bastos, was pregnant with her brother. Yasmin underwent treatment in Salvador, five months after completing the treatment, in October 2018, she suffered a relapse of the disease.

After undergoing a series of tests, doctors pointed out that Leukemia returned extramedullary, with tumors in the abdomen, uterus and ovaries. She had to undergo surgery for resection and biopsy, proving that they were cells from leukemia and started the processes of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. A gigantic suffering, resulting from a series of prolonged hospitalizations, transfusions and a lot of despair, as recalled by the father, Nelson Nunes.

In January 2020, more suffering. Yasmin had to be hospitalized after suffering from neutropenia. Initially, pneumonia was detected, but tests showed that she suffered a second relapse of extramedullary leukemia. New surgery came, new biopsy, new chemotherapies. More suffering, which only diminished when the girl underwent a successful bone marrow transplant.

“When we thought she would have a rest, a control exam diagnosed the 3rd relapse of extramedullary leukemia and she had to undergo another surgery. This time, she started immunotherapy and at Christmas last year we received the news that the disease was reset”, Nelson said.

But there was another relapse. For the fourth time, extramedullary leukemia manifested itself in Yasmin’s body, and she cried in despair. To make matters worse, doctors pointed out that the disease would not go into complete remission with just chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy. The parents were told that it would be necessary to seek a treatment called Car-T Cell, which, roughly speaking, reprograms and boosts the cells in the laboratory to later attack the tumors.

That’s why the family started the kitty. Treatment costs alone are around R$3 million. In addition, the family also needs funds to cover the costs of hospital, documentation, travel and stay.

“Getting the value, it should take about 15 days to get the visa. We have already advanced the passport, but it is necessary to go through an interview and all this bureaucracy. In the United States, it must undergo exams for 30 days, 30 days in hospital and under observation hospital and then would have to stay another 30 days out of the hospital for follow-up and post-treatment consultations,” said Nelson Nunes. In addition to the treatment expenses, to travel to the hospital in the United States, she needs an ICU plane, which has an estimated value of R$598,000.

The Union can still appeal the judge’s decision and the injunction can be revoked, delaying the process. The family preaches caution and continues with the cow they believe is largely responsible for the first court decision.

“We also continue to raise funds because these R$3.5 million cover only treatment. There are a number of other expenses that we also need to cover,” stated Nelson.

While the imbroglio is not resolved, the father is only praise for the warrior cub, whom he classifies as the person with the greatest will to live that he knows. Yasmin is at home, following classes virtually and, despite all the problems, is one of the best students in the class in terms of school performance.

The profile @help.yasmin It has 184,000 followers and the fight for the girl’s life has sensitized entities and personalities across the country such as singers Luiz Caldas, Claudia Leitte and Ivete Sangalo, presenter Vanderson Nascimento, actor Evandro Mesquita, striker Gilberto, from Bahia, and the humorist Rafael Portugal.

People interested in collaborating can access the virtual Vakinha on the link bit.ly/ajudayasmin, by Pix, deposit or bank transfer to the accounts below.

– PIX

CPF: 826374315-04)

Viviane P. Bastos Nunes

– Bradesco | checking account

Ag: 2273. C/C: 38128-4

Viviane P. Bastos Nunes

– Savings Bank | checking account

Ag: 3802 C/C: 21812-6

Viviane P. Bastos Nunes