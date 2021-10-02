Intel Core i9-12900K appears overclocked with DDR5-8000 RAM in tests

Memory overclocking was more than double the base frequency

The Twitter User hw_reveal released the prints of a Intel Core i9-12900K processor in overclock with memories DDR5. Although the images don’t bring anything new in relation to what we already know about the generation Alder Lake, memory performance DDR5 is that it was very expressive.

O Intel CPU was equipped with a Gigabyte Aorus DDR5-4800 kit and installed on a motherboard Z690 Aorus Tachyon. The memory was overclocked until reaching the frequency of 8008 MHz. A nice boost, no? Very likely hw_reveal used liquid nitrogen for cooling. But even with a lot of information already disclosed about the Alder Lake and the expectation of the performance leap of the DDR5 memories, it is important to point out that the “leaker” was created on September 15th. So it’s still worth being cautious with these CPU-Z prints. Check out the results:



Source: Reproduction/hw_reveal

Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake: What We Know So Far

The next generation of Intel processors will be based on 10nm Enhanced SuperFin technology, now called the Intel 7, and with hybrid core assembly. This hybrid assembly makes the CPUs have a mix of large cores for heavier tasks and smaller cores for simpler tasks. Thus, there is an energy saving in the use of the processor. This will be the first generation of Intel processors compatible with 5th generation DDR5 and PCIe memories. O Alder Lake socket it’s the LGA 1700.



– Continues after advertising –

The new generation will be presented at the event Intel Innovation, which takes place on the 27th and 28th of October this year. Deliveries will start on November 4th. Rumors indicate that only the K series will be released in 2021, with the others arriving at CES 2022. Price leaks by the leaker Momomo_US and other US store appearances corroborate these rumors.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: hw_reveal