InterALL and InterSystems promote integrated health at Unimed Fesp

The need to process, integrate and share clinical information from patients collected in several different systems and technologies, in a single interoperable platform, led InterALL to choose the InterSystems HealthShare solution, with the objective of unifying histories and medical records and creating its Electronic Record of Health. The initiative currently integrates the clinical information systems of the Federation of Unimeds of the State of São Paulo (Unimed Fesp), and aims to build the Big Data in health by integrating clinical data from other Unimeds in the state of São Paulo, and from All country.

For Dr. Arnaldo Passafini Neto, Director of Human and Institutional Development, responsible for the Information Technology area at Unimed Fesp, this is a strategic activity. “Our institutional role is to provide integration solutions, taking quality tools that evolve management, while benefiting the Unimed customer.” “And, through InterALL, we are advancing in this direction”, analyzes Arnaldo Passafini.

HealtShare is the same platform that serves 35 million US citizens and InterALL’s solution complies with all LGPD requirements

According to Marco Spinella, Market Director at InterALL, “the HealthShare platform was chosen because it has the ability to process and handle all information from several different standards in a single repository”. Spinella explains that, in addition to creating a digital management model for the operator, the solution provides the customer with access to their history collected in various healthcare environments such as the clinic, laboratory, office, operating room and others through a smartphone application .

Health professionals, duly authorized, also have the possibility of accessing the electronic medical records through a Web portal. That is, the data collected in different places, by different companies and by different systems are integrated and organized in a single language in a only repository, respecting the rules imposed by the LGPD.

InterALL’s RES solution implements at Unimed the concept of connected healthcare, which takes advantage of the digitization of processes to improve the management and relationship between healthcare professionals, administrative staff and customers. “The HealthShare platform brings professionals the unlimited possibilities of artificial intelligence and promotes patient engagement; these are results that lead us to a new era of healthcare”, says Raimundo Nonato Cardoso, director of the Health area of ​​InterSystems in Brazil.

