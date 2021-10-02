‘Internet blackout’: how to avoid problems with old cell phones and computers – 09/30/2021

A key element for connecting cell phones and computers will expire on September 30, which will affect some older devices.

You don’t have to worry about running out of internet on your cell phone or computer today, September 30th… Unless you have an old, unupdated cell phone.

This Thursday (30/9), a key element for connection to the network of cell phones, MAC or Windows computers, internet browsers and even video game consoles will expire. This is what some sectors have called an “internet blackout”.

The responsible for this is a “root certificate” which has a very technical name (IdenTrust DST Root CA X3) and which has an expiration date of September 30th at 14:01 GMT or 11:01 GMT.

Root certificates serve as a key link between a device, whether it’s a cell phone or computer, and the internet. They are an element that ensures connections are secure and encrypted.

Keeping a device’s system up-to-date (iOS, Android, Windows, among others) allows such certificates to be kept up to date, as those that are close to expiring are replaced with new ones.

Not doing this has consequences.

“At least something, somewhere, is going to go wrong,” warns computer security expert Scott Helme on his blog.

But who could be affected?

Nothing will happen to the vast majority of devices. But those with outdated operating systems may be unable to connect to the network.

These include factory computer systems that are never connected to the internet or smartphones that never connect to a Wi-Fi network or that haven’t been updated in the last five years.

This is because there are many computers that only connect to the internet through Let’s Encrypt’s IdenTrust DST Root CA X3 certificate, released in 2000 and which expires on September 30th.

Here are some of the devices and systems that can be affected:

iPhone phone that has pre-iOS 10 system (iPhone 5 is the oldest version that can install iOS 10)

Windows XP SP3 computers

MacBooks with a system prior to macOS 2016

Computers with an operating system prior to Ubuntu 16.04

PlayStation 3 consoles that use firmware and Nintendo 3DS

Android phones with a version prior to Nougat 7.1.1 (but will still be able to use internet through Firefox browser)

Firefox browser with version less than 50

Computers using OpenSSL, NNS, Java 8 and 7, the Debian system

It is unclear whether devices such as Blackberry phones (versions prior to 10.3.3) and Kindles below version 3.4.1 will be affected.

Why do certificates expire?

There are public and private certification authorities, known as CA, which are in charge of validating the security and connections of internet devices.

As a protection measure, certificates come with an expiration date and these authorities are responsible for renewing or revoking their validity. As Helme explains, “Once this root CA expires, clients such as web browsers no longer trust the certificates issued by this CA.”

Certificate renewal is distributed with device system updates. In the past, this has caused problems for computers with older operating systems.

On May 30, 2020, says the expert, a certificate from the AddTrust firm expired, causing problems for Roku’s online television system services, and for online payment platforms Stripe and Spreedly.

The best way to avoid this type of issue is to install system updates frequently.