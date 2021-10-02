Is it worth waiting for car releases in the coming months?

Among vehicle buyers, there are always two types of people: those who prefer well-established models, with years of market and good reputation, and those who really like something new. Those who are part of the second group always have the cars that will be launched in the coming months on the tip of their tongues. For them, let’s face it: is it worth waiting for the cars that are about to hit the market?

In the list of expected models there are varied options, seven-seat SUV, subcompact SUV, pickup and hybrid. Check out my opinion below about five new models or versions that should hit the market soon.

Citron C3

New Citroën C3 arrives in March 2022 Image: photo: Citroën | Disclosure

In alphabetical order, we start with the C3, promised for 2022. The model is not really new, but the new generation comes completely different. The hatch leaves its rounded lines to take on an SUV style, with greater ground clearance and a more robust look, recalling its bigger brother C4 Cactus.

The Cactus starts at R$94,990. If it were released today, the C3 would have a lower starting price, but with the monthly changes in vehicle values, it’s hard to know how much it will cost next year.

For those who want a car in the subcompact SUV segment, it can be a good option, but it is important to remember that the brand has had a very lean portfolio in Brazil for months, with only one car, the C4 Cactus. It’s worth taking a look at hatchbacks that are already established, such as Chevrolet Onix, Fiat Argo and Hyundai HB20.

Fiat Pulse

Fiat Pulse 2022 Image: Disclosure

Almost two decades after the arrival of the Ford EcoSport, a pioneer among compact SUVs, Fiat will make its debut in the segment this year.

Pulse has characteristics very close to those of another brand’s success: the Argo. However, it is good to remember that, despite the long life of Fiat Uno and Strada, the brand had products that did not last long in the national market, such as Linea, Marea, Bravo, Punto…

Fiat Strada Automatic

Fiat Strada – Production in Betim (MG) Image: Disclosure

Finally, Fiat Strada will have a CVT transmission associated with the 1.3 engine. It’s a big step forward for a vehicle that used an automated gearbox in the past.

Since two of the main competitors for this Strada configuration (Chevrolet Montana and Ford Maverick) are yet to arrive in Brazil, waiting to decide is not a bad idea.

Jeep Commander

Commander prices range from R$199,990 to R$279,990 Image: Photo: Jeep | Disclosure

Bigger and wider than the Compass, the long-awaited Jeep has seven seats as a big difference. A good option for those with a large family and looking for a functional vehicle without losing out on comfort, design and usability. Proof of this is that the Commander will have 4×2 and 4×4 options, with a diesel or flex engine, the same as the Compass, a much lighter model.

For those who need to hit the road with a car of this size, the tip is: opt for the diesel option. In addition to having better consumption and using cheaper fuel, the engine’s power gives more safety when overtaking, especially when talking about a car that takes seven people and their luggage, that is, a lot of weight! If you’re in a hurry, you don’t have to wait: Chevrolet Trailblazer and Toyota SW4 are worth checking out.

Hybrid Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass 4x Hybrid Image: Disclosure

This SUV version will be imported, unlike what happens with other options available on the market. The big advantage will certainly be consumption, since the flex turbo engine presented by the brand recently left something to be desired in this regard. The hybrid will be more economical and an option to diesel, but it is necessary to understand if the price will be competitive.

About releases

In the emotion of buying a new car, especially a newly launched one, it is important to understand how it will be contextualized in the market. In other words, check if the insurance is competitively priced and what its maintenance cost will be.

In addition, the assembly line adjusts over time. Therefore, it is interesting to wait a few months for the entire manufacturing process to be 100% adequate for the new vehicle.

On the other hand, whoever buys a vehicle as soon as it is presented to the market guarantees the famous “launch price”, in some cases, even takes a more equipped model for less.

