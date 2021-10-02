Is the fans’ return to the stadiums in the Brazilian Championship safe? – 10/01/2021 – Sport

The return of fans to the stands of Brazilian stadiums raises a question: is it safe in the midst of the pandemic?

The public release, albeit partial, starts to apply for the Brazilian Championship from this Saturday (2), with sanitary rules that vary from one state to another — before, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores already had games with fans.

In common, there is the protocol elaborated by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), which requires the use of masks, social distancing and the presentation of a negative test for Covid or complete vaccination.

“It is very important to understand, first, that the pandemic is not over, it is active, and we have the delta variant, which is highly transmissible”, warns Julival Ribeiro, infectious disease and member of the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI).

He considers that the release of fans can be safe, as long as all protocols are followed and sanitary restrictions are obeyed.

“I think the risk of transmission is not zero, even with all measures [de segurança] inside the stadium”, he continues.





It is very important that we understand, first, that the pandemic is not over, it is active, and we have the delta variant which is highly transmissible

The infectious diseases specialist Carlos Starling, a consultant at CBF, defends what he calls the pedagogy of the new moment, that is, that the population learn to resume various activities of their daily lives, but with the necessary restrictions.

“It is possible to have audiences in the stadiums. In the vast majority of capitals and places with games, we have a decreasing incidence of the disease and increasing vaccination”, he says.

He emphasizes, however, that vaccination and the requirement for negative tests are fundamental measures for the safety of these events. And, of course, that distance and the use of masks must be respected.

“[As pessoas precisam cumprir as restrições] in the same way. Protocols have to be followed in bars, theaters, schools. It is not the breach of protocol in an isolated event that affects the pandemic, it is the breach in the vast majority that ends up affecting”, he says.

The protocols elaborated by the CBF for the return of the public follow a mathematical model created by Starling and the biostatistician Braulio Couto, called the normality rate.

The matrix takes into account a number of factors: Covid incidence (cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days) and incidence trend; mortality per 100,000 inhabitants and mortality trend; lethality and its tendency; and percentage of fully vaccinated population (all doses plus 15 days).

For each of these criteria, a score from 0 to 5 is given, which, when applied to a mathematical formula, results in a normality rate (0% to 100%), which determines if and how many fans can be in the stadium.

CBF recommendations for the return of the public

Normality rate less than 30%: up to 10% of capacity of the stadiums

of the stadiums Normality rate between 31% and 50%: up to 30% of capacity of the stadiums

of the stadiums Normality rate between 51% and 75%: up to 50% of capacity of the stadiums

of the stadiums Normality rate greater than 75%: more than 50% capacity of the stadiums





We will be able to think of stages with 100% of their capacity only when we have above 90% of normality rate, with complete vaccination and negative test

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte, for example, uses this same model to guide the flexibility of its quarantine — the city currently has its rate between 70% and 80%.

In the state of São Paulo, the Doria government has set fixed dates (which can be revised) for the fans to return: from October 4th to 14th, the stadiums will be able to receive up to 30% of their capacity. Afterwards, the limit will be 50%. As of November 1st, 100%.

The final decision on public release and restrictions rests with the health authorities of each location.

Starling’s model, on the other hand, allows us to calculate the specific normality rate for each municipality at a given time. And the restrictions can increase or decrease according to the result.

“This model is very interesting [da taxa de normalidade]”, says Ribeiro, introduced to him by the report. “Monitoring is essential, as we still don’t have indicators regarding the impact of these mass events”, he continues.

Starling claims that she did this monitoring for Atlético-MG and River Plate, for the Copa Libertadores, at the end of August.

The match, considered by the city of Belo Horizonte as a test event, was marked by non-compliance with protocols inside and outside the stadium and motivated, at that moment, a retreat by the municipal administration regarding the release of fans.

Through the CPF, Starling monitored the situation of each person present at Mineirão that day.

“Even with the breach of protocol, the incidence of Covid in those who were in the stadium in the following 15 days was 0.1%. That means 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. At that time, the city in general had 174 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. So that game did not affect the risk of the people who were there at all, there were 14 cases in 15 thousand people”, he says.

Both warn, however, that as football is an event with great exposure in society, even if the impact of disrespect for protocols is not immediate, it can have serious consequences.

“It’s a bad example and shows that there was no correct planning. Therefore, health authorities must closely monitor all required measures. The pandemic is not over!” says Ribeiro.

“The trivialization of care, whether in football, at a wedding, at school activities or at any event, is a terrible example. If protocols are not followed, there is certainly a greater chance that this will affect the pandemic. [negativamente]”, completes Starling.

The report sought out the CBF to question who is responsible for overseeing compliance with protocols within the stadiums. According to the entity, this will be an obligation of the clubs.