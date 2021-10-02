ISTs are being tackled within the prison system

In Brazil the prison population is over 650,000 people. Even deprived of freedom, rights must be maintained, such as health. In Piauí, female penitentiary inmates undergo periodic medical evaluations, and in some cases need to undergo rapid tests to diagnose sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

In a penitentiary unit located in Teresina, four inmates are diagnosed with the HIV virus. One of the detainees, who was unable to identify herself for security reasons, claims that she has been living with the virus for 10 years. “I found out right after giving birth. I’ve also had syphilis,” he says.

In the prison system, the prevention policy has been happening – internet reproduction

Prevention

The Government of the State of Piauí carries out several initiatives through the Health Coordination of the Department of Justice for people in custody in all prisons in Piauí. To work on prevention, one of the procedures is to carry out rapid exams and tests from the moment the inmate enters the prison system, which makes early diagnosis possible. In case of detection of any disease, the inmates are treated and receive medical follow-up.

Alice Mendes, nurse and health coordinator at Department of Justice of Piauí (Sejus-PI), states that basic health care is essential. “We have testing that can be requested by the doctor, in addition to joint efforts within the units. Most cases are syphilis. Treatment is immediate. On the other hand, HIV and hepatitis is monitored”, he explains.

According to Alice, basic health care is essential – reproduction

prison system

Piauí’s prison system has multidisciplinary teams with a doctor, nurse, nursing technician, psychologist, social worker and dentist, available to serve 17 units throughout the state.

Emanuele Leal, a psychologist at Sejus, stresses that “The psychologist will explain how the disease is, in the case of HIV, where the patient can have a relatively normal life. Psychology and nursing provide all this support. We also do prevention work”, he reveals.

Detainees diagnosed with HIV are welcomed by the unit’s psychologists. Accompaniment is offered to both the intern and the family.

Emanuele Leal reinforces that mental health support is important – reproduction

Hope Home welcomes HIV positive

For more than 30 years, welcoming people from Piauí and people living with HIV in vulnerable situations, Associação Lar da Esperança is a symbol of solidarity and love for others.

It currently houses 149 people and the house lives on donations, in addition to the work of a dedicated team of volunteers. “We have this house where we serve 6 meals a day. Also, we always have a meeting on Children’s Day, Mother’s Day. We have nurses, who are very responsible, but we guide the issue of self-care. A person who does not want to take medication, for example, does not stay at home”, explains Maria das Graça Cordeiro Ferreira, coordinator of the site.

Graça Cordeiro has been welcoming HIV positive people in Teresina – reproduction

Important help

Over the years, hundreds of people have visited the house, which offers medical and psychological support and assistance for those who come to Teresina in search of treatment.

According to Lélia Santos, a nursing technician who has worked for more than two decades at the Home of Hope, the Association welcomes people who became HIV positive and ended up being discriminated against by society, including their own family. “They come from Natan Portela and a screening is carried out. Depending on the person’s history, we welcome them. In the case of people with chemical dependency, we refer them to other institutions”, he explains. (LA)

Lélia Santos has been working for two decades at Lar da Esperança – reproduction

CTA de Oeiras in support of comprehensive care

The Government of the State of Piauí implemented in 2016, in the municipality of Oeiras, the Testing and Counseling Center (CTA) and the Specialized Care Service (SAE), whose main objective is to share experiences that expand access and comprehensive care to populations most vulnerable to sexually transmitted infections, such as syphilis, HIV and viral hepatitis.

Reinaldo Ferreira, manager of CTA/SAE, says that assistance is for prevention and treatment. “We do work in a welcoming and humanized way, serving people in our region with a multidisciplinary team, seeking the quality of life of the system’s users. This year, we had 16 new cases. We want to reduce the cases”, he points out.

Reinaldo says that assistance is for prevention and treatment -reproduction CTA

The CTA provides free tests for the diagnosis of STIs. The tests are practical and easy to perform; they can be performed by collecting a drop of blood from the fingertip or a sample of oral fluid, and provide the result in a maximum of 30 minutes. (THERE)

Vaccines are a form of prevention

Sexually transmitted infections can pose a major health risk, due to their easy spread and consequences. In fact, some of them are transmitted by kissing, while others are not cured. Therefore, science is increasingly looking for ways to prevent through vaccines.

The vaccine against HPV, or human papilloma virus, is given in the form of an injection and its function is to prevent diseases caused by this virus, such as precancerous lesions, cancer of the cervix, vulva and vagina, anus and genital warts. After getting the HPV vaccine, the body makes the antibodies needed to fight the virus.

Vaccine against hepatitis B and HPV

To ensure that all vaccines, including vaccines against hepatitis B and HPV maintain their immunogenic characteristics from the producing laboratory until the moment of their use, the Government of Piauí, through the Health Department, implemented the cold chain, which takes care of the entire process involving vaccines, from receipt, storage, to distribution for the municipalities.

Vaccination is the main form of prevention against HPV. All girls, between 9 and 14 years old, and boys between 11 and 14 years old, must be vaccinated, under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. In total, two doses must be applied. (THERE)

Discrimination must be fought

THE most people living with HIV in Brazil have experienced at least some situation of discrimination throughout their lives. The various forms of stigma and discrimination that affect people living with STIs, among their most frequent consequences, are bullying, social exclusion, physical aggression and job loss.

Even with the legal framework that already exists in the country to protect these people, reinforced by Law 12.984/2014, which made acts of discrimination punishable by imprisonment and fine.

Alexandre says it’s important to know your own rights – reproduction

Defense

That’s what Alexandre Lima, vice president of the health defense commission at OAB Piauí explains. “In the case of this type of discrimination, the ideal is to file a police report and contact the Public Ministry. It’s important that people know about their rights”, he reveals.

People living with HIV have the right to keep their HIV status confidential on the desktop. This includes admission tests, periodic tests or dismissal. In case of violation, the incident must be registered at the nearest labor station. (LA)