Italian businessman receives R$ 10 million proposal from the Shark Tank Brasil program

It is the biggest offer made by the program so far; episode will air this Friday at 10:30 pm

This Friday’s (1st) episode of Shark Tank Brasil will represent a milestone for the program: an Ituan businessman received a proposal for R$ 10 million, the largest investment in the history of the program in the country.

Responsible for Léo Tintas, Leonardo Arruda participated in the program a few months ago, but the program will be shown this Friday night, at 10:30 pm. The entrepreneur is also successful on the Internet, with 455,000 followers on Instagram

He went to the program with the proposal to receive R$ 8.5 million in investment in exchange for a 20% stake. One of the program participants, João Appolinário, founder of Polishop, proposed to give R$ 10 million in investment to the participant in exchange for 50% of the partnership.

Wanted by Itu Newspaper, Leonardo’s staff stated that he can only give interviews after the program has been shown.

Shark Tank

After a year of great challenges amidst the pandemic, the new season of the program, presented this time by Luitha Miraglia, will reveal stories of people who needed to find new paths for their businesses, seeking innovative solutions and opening doors to the future of entrepreneurship in the Brazil.

The sixth season of the show, which opened last week, has the greatest proposals of all time: 11 entrepreneurs received offers that exceeded the value of R$1 million; in addition to the R$ 10 million proposal.

Entrepreneurs interested in receiving investments present their businesses to well-established entrepreneurs: Caito Maia (founder of Chilli Beans), Camila Farani (investor), Carol Paiffer (Atom Participações SA), João Appolinário and José Carlos Semenzato (Odontocompany, among others), as well as guest entrepreneurs Felipe Titto, Facundo Guerra and Alexandra Loras, who returns for her second special appearance.

The program is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and Floresta Produções, which this year featured more than 90 hours of recordings in which more than 80 entrepreneurs had the opportunity to present their business proposals to the Tubarões.

Over six seasons, the reality show has already received more than 11,000 entries from entrepreneurs across Brazil. During the past five editions, the Sony Channel has aired 74 episodes, including an audience-recorded special, and 295 pitches have been introduced to the Sharks. On TV alone, the biggest entrepreneurship reality in Brazil has already been watched by more than 10 million people in the country.

(Information and photo: Sony Channel)