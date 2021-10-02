Itaúsa approves split of XP

THE Itaúsa (ITSA4) approved the split of the participation of the XP (XP) at the Itaú (ITUB4), new company that will call Xpart, shows a document sent to the market this Friday (1st).

As a result, Itaúsa will directly and indirectly hold class A shares issued by XP, equivalent to 15.07% of XP’s total capital and 4.74% of its voting capital.

In addition, Itaúsa and Itaú Participações became parties to the XP shareholders’ agreement, and the terms and conditions described above came into effect.

Expectation is for an increase in dividends

The president of Itaúsa, Alfredo Setubal, is that Itaúsa will increase the remuneration of shareholders in the coming years, in part due to the growth of other companies in the portfolio of: Dexco (DXCO3), espadrilles (ALPA4), Energy Cup, Aegean, NTS and XP.

XP, by the way, is part of a long process of divestment of Itaúsa, reaffirmed Setubal, which will be able to use the proceeds from the sales of shares, including dividends to shareholders, in addition to investments.

See the document: