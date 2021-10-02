It’s official: energy crisis already affects productivity of Chinese industry

Factories in Hong Kong, China, are suffering at a time when the world’s second-largest economy has to deal with another concern: the worsening energy supply crisis.

A Chinese government survey on manufacturing activity released on Thursday (30) shows that the index dropped to 49.6 in September, from 50.1 in August. Any score below 50 indicates contraction — and in this case, it was the first time official research had shown reduced activity since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Factories are being affected by rising energy costs, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, which also added that high-energy businesses are not developing.

“The big picture is that the industry was accelerating even before the last energy shortage,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, China Senior Economist at Capital Economics.

A construction and manufacturing boom fueled much of China’s economic recovery this year and plays a vital role in growth.

But this work requires tons of energy and therefore large amounts of coal. Power shortages started to grow in June but have worsened since then as coal prices soared and China’s provinces tried to meet Beijing’s goals of reducing carbon emissions.

The worsening energy crisis has caused blackouts in households and forced factories to cut production — a threat to the country’s economy that could put even more pressure on global supply chains.

Companies in the country’s industrial centers were told to limit their energy consumption in order to reduce demand, according to state media. The problem prompted China’s State Grid Corporation to say this week that it “would do anything to fight the tough battle for power supply,” making every effort to ensure residential consumption.

Evans-Pritchard noted that the latest polls occurred before most of the impact of the latest power outages was felt.

“Since then, the power shortage has intensified,” he added, noting that media reports suggest that factories in more than 20 provinces have had to reduce production.

Thursday’s data wasn’t all bad. A private survey of manufacturing activity, the Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index, rose from 49.2 to 50, indicating stable levels of activity in September compared with a drop in August.

And an official index of non-manufacturing business activity rose to 53.2 from 47.5 in August, a sign that the services sector is recovering. Declining consumer demand has been a concern in China this year.

But the overall economic picture is worrisome. Analysts at Nomura and Goldman Sachs have lowered their forecasts for China’s 2021 growth in recent days due to power outages. Goldman analysts noted this week that there is “considerable uncertainty” in the final quarter of the year as the Chinese economy already faces risks from the debt crisis at conglomerate Evergrande.

“There is still room for further recovery in service activity as pandemic outages lessen,” wrote Evans-Pritchard. “But the industry seems ripe for more weakness.”

Translated text. To read the original, click here.